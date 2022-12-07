Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2023 Enshrinement set for August 12 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced that the Class of 2023 Enshrinement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 12, in Springfield, Mass. – the Birthplace of Basketball. This new date reflects an effort for Enshrinement Weekend to be more accessible to fans and guests – a change of date from recent Celebrations that were held the week after Labor Day.

The Nominees for the upcoming class will be Revealed on Wednesday, December 21 at 3:00 pm ET during “NBA Today” on ESPN. The Class of 2023 Finalist Announcement will be Friday, February 17, at the NBA All-Star Game, and the Class of 2023 will be announced on Saturday, April 1, during the NCAA Final Four Weekend.

“We are extremely excited about moving the date to Honor the Class of 2023 to this August,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “We anticipate that the new summer date will enable a larger number of basketball fans to visit Springfield, the Birthplace of basketball, participate in the festivities surrounding Enshrinement weekend and participate in the all-new Hall of Fame exhibits and experiences.”

Enshrinement weekend will begin at the Mohegan Sun on Friday, August 11, with the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, inclusive of the Class of 2023 jacket and ring presentation and the annual Hall of Fame Awards. The Enshrinement ceremony will take place the following day in Springfield’s historic Symphony Hall and will be available to a global audience.

A full schedule of events will be announced at a later date.

— Courtesy Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame