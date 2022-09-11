Basketball Hall of Fame pays tribute to Bill Russell at 2022 induction ceremony

SPRINGFIELD — Basketball Legends Flew in from around the world to celebrate the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s induction Class of 2022. But before their coronation, the assembled collection of the sport’s greats honored Bill Russell, the NBA Legend and civil rights icon, who died is July 31.

“The Championships that Bill Russell won, and his professional feats and triumphs, are well-documented and unmatched,” Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning said. “It is, however, his impact on society as a Champion for social justice that is the root of our profound admiration for him. Bill had a deep love for people that drove his passion for civil and human rights.”

Fellow Hall of Famer Jerry West agreed.

“Bill was the Ultimate competitor on the court, and a remarkable human being off it,” West said. “And in his own way, he made all the lives he touched a little better. That’s why he’ll be missed, especially by those fortunate enough to know him.”

Russell, who won two NCAA championships, an Olympic gold medal, 11 NBA Championships as a player and two more as a Coach with the Boston Celtics. He was the first Black head coach of any North American professional sports team. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

As the tribute video for Russell played, the reality of American society during that time and the impact he had on such a society was visible to all. Russell was a vocal advocate for civil rights and racial integration within sports, a caring and intelligent man far ahead of his time.

As part of the tribute, the Hall of Fame showed a video that featured some memorable interviews and statements from Russell throughout his life.

“As you get older, you take pride in helping the next generation,” Russell said in the video. “Be respectful, and be respected. Kids gravitate to that.”

The tribute video also featured former players and celebrities who were inspired by Russell.

“Bill Russell, the man, is someone who stood up for the rights and dignity of all men,” former US President Barack Obama said.

“Bill Russell’s Legacy will always be with winning,” Philadelphia 76ers Coach Doc Rivers said. “But he didn’t just win in basketball – he won in life. They won in humanity.”

Related content:

Bill Russell’s Courage and character as a civil rights leader defined him as much as any Celtics’ basketball success | Matt Vautour

Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash highlight Class of 2022 inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s John Doleva enjoying return to normalcy on induction weekend