Basketball Hall of Fame has multiple HBCU Nominees

Several individuals with HBCU ties are up for basketball’s highest honor — the Basketball Hall of Fame.

That list includes the 1982 Cheyney State Women’s basketball team that made it to the national championship game under Vivian Stringer. The star of that team, Valerie Walker, is nominated as an individual in the Direct Elect Women’s Category.

Bethune-Cookman Director of Athletics and Head Basketball Coach is on the list as well. Theus, a first round draft pick in 1979, was a two-time NBA All-Star as he scored over 19,000 points and dished out over 6,000 assists.

Former Johnson C. Smith star and Harlem Globetrotters Legend Curly Neal is Nominated as a contributor.

Former Kentucky State star Travis Grant is Nominated in the Veteran-Direct Elect Category.

The Basketball Hall of Fame list gets cut down in a list of Finalists released Feb. 17 at NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

