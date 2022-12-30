Basketball games to air on the Townsquare radio network

VESTAL, NY – For the 24th straight year, Binghamton basketball fans worldwide can follow the Bearcats on Townsquare Media radio stations, the athletics department announced Friday.

Beginning with the men’s America East opener Saturday afternoon at Bryant, all home and away regular season and playoff games for the men’s and women’s basketball teams will be broadcast live on Townsquare stations WNBF News Radio 1290/92.1 FM and WWYL 104.1 FM. Both stations also have free online links and apps that can be downloaded on IOS and Android devices.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Townsquare Media and provide our fans, both local and worldwide, with full audio coverage going forward this season,” Director of Athletics Gene Marshall said. “I’d like to thank President Stenger, Dennis (Kalina) and the athletics leadership team for their suggestion and support of bringing radio back and also for pulling this together so quickly. We feel the Binghamton-centered coverage will complement our video streaming on the ESPN platforms and provide our fan base content-rich programming for our entire athletics program that can’t be found elsewhere.”

Townsquare has been broadcasting BU basketball games for more than two decades and anchoring the men’s coverage again in 2023 is Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer Roger Neel. Returning to call the bulk of the Women’s games is Jacob Wilkins. Neel will be starting his 24th season of BU basketball coverage while veteran play-by-play announcer Wilkins will begin his second season calling the Women’s action. Syracuse University broadcaster Ian Unsworth will add his voice to the play-by-play team throughout the season.

Binghamton men’s games will air on WNBF and free online at wnbf.com/listen-live/. Women’s games will be broadcast on WWYL 104.1 FM (KISS 104.1). Fans can also listen online at Kissbinghamton.com. Both stations’ apps can be downloaded on IOS and Android devices.