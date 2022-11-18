Basketball games postponed after shooting at Robeson County football game

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Friday night high school basketball games in Robeson County are postponed after the shooting outside a Lumberton junior high football game Wednesday.

Public Schools of Robeson County said via social media:

“In light of recent events, the basketball games to be held at Fairmont High School this evening have been postponed. The postponement comes as a decision by Lumberton and Fairmont high school administrators to ensure the safety of students and spectators.”

Police responded to a call just before 8 pm of reported gunfire at the Lumberton Senior High School football stadium. On arrival they found a 41-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

The victim was taken by helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Captain Vernon Johnson with the Lumberton Police Department said her condition has been upgraded to critical, but stable.

Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots and described the suspect as wearing black clothing.

A video taken by Don Weller, a teacher at the Public Schools of Robeson County, shows the teams at a Trophy ceremony when all of a sudden Gunshots and screaming in the background. That’s when everyone on the field started running.

**WARNING: The video may be difficult and disturbing for some people to watch**

Video taken by a teacher shows the Moments players, coaches and parents heard Gunshots outside of the Lumberton Senior High School stadium

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are asking for the public’s assistance.

Anyone who was present during the game and may have witnessed anything that might be related to the shooting or has a video that may help Investigators solve this case is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845 and/or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at either (910) 671-3170 or [email protected]

Officers with the Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina ALE, NC Highway Patrol and the ATF are on the scene investigating this incident.

