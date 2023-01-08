Basketball game at Franklin High School postponed after parking lot shooting injures 1

The main event of the Portland Interscholastic League Showcase basketball tournament ended abruptly Saturday night after shots sounded off outside of Franklin High School, leaving one person with minor injuries.

At 7:39 pm — with two minutes and 45 seconds remaining in the first quarter of the game between Roosevelt and Cleveland — the game was paused when shots were fired in the school parking lot.

Portland Police officers were already on-scene for security at the basketball game and responded to the shooting. Officers from East Precinct, Focused Intervention Team, K9 Unit and Air Support Unit also responded to the incident.

The officers found evidence of gunfire in the parking lot in front of the gym. They also found a juvenile with a possible graze wound, but the juvenile declined medical attention. Officers detained one person, and the shooting is still under investigation.

This is the fourth shooting incident outside of a Portland high school this school year. There were two at Jefferson High School and one at Cleveland. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the department is in talks with Portland Public Schools about bringing back resource officers.

The Portland police officer who had been assigned to Jefferson High School after two shootings occurred outside the school last year was only at the school until winter break. He’s back at his regular North Precinct patrol assignment, police Lt. Ken Duilio said.

The school district’s security has been asking police officers to attend certain high school Athletic games, considered extra duty for officers that’s organized through the Portland Police Association, Duilio said.

The date for the makeup game between Cleveland and Roosevelt has not yet been announced. The two teams are already scheduled to meet at Roosevelt on Feb. 7. The Warriors previously beat the Roughriders 68-63 on Dec. 30 in the Les Schwab Invitational.

— Nik Streng, [email protected], @NikStreng

Maxine Bernstein contributed to this story.