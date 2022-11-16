Basketball Feast Set For This Weekend

FARMVILLE, Va. – With one week until Thanksgiving, Longwood basketball is celebrating a week early with a weekend full of basketball in Willett Hall.

The Lancer women tip off the veritable feast of hoops against James Madison on Thursday night. Then the Lancer men host the JK 54 Classic, presented by North Street Press Club, which features six games in three days from Friday-Sunday.

The JK 54 Classic boasts two games each day, with Longwood, VMI, Fairleigh Dickinson and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) playing in a round robin against each other. Tickets are still available, with the individual game tickets for the JK 54 Classic serving as a day pass for both games.

Full weekend details below:

Thursday, Nov. 17 Longwood WBB James Madison 7 p.m JK 54 Classic Schedule Friday, Nov. 18 Longwood MBB VMI 5 p.m SIUE Fairleigh Dickinson 7 p.m Saturday, Nov. 19 Longwood MBB Fairleigh Dickinson 5 p.m VMI SIUE 7 p.m Sunday, Nov. 20 Longwood MBB SIUE 1:30 p.m Fairleigh Dickinson VMI 3:30 p.m

Tickets are still available for all four days: MBB here, WBB here.

All games will be aired on ESPN+, and all Longwood men’s basketball games will also be on WVHL 92.9 Kickin’ Country.

