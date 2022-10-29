Basketball fans return to Charles Koch Arena for season preview – The Sunflower

Shocker basketball fans got a preview of the upcoming basketball season last night at Shocker Madness.

Shocker Madness is a free event that the Athletic department puts on every season to get fans excited about the men’s and women’s basketball season.

Fans had the opportunity to watch team introductions, 3-point contest, dunk contest and 10 minute team scrimmages.

Prior to the team competitions, kids had the opportunity to get signed autographs and go trick-or-treating on the main concourse of Charles Koch Arena.

“All of the kids showing up in their costumes, signing autographs and interacting with families,” Women’s head Keitha Adams said. “It was great to connect with the community.”

Junior guard Colby Rogers won the 3-point contest. The contest was split between the men’s and women’s teams. The Winner of the Women’s and men’s games played each other. Rogers beat Women’s player, Graduate student and guard Curtessia Dean 14-9.

“It feels better shooting in front of the fans, empty gym is kind of like cliche at times but at (Charles) Koch Arena, the fans help everything,” Rogers said.

Men’s basketball alumni Ron Baker and Zach Bush helped judge the slam dunk contest.

Sophomore Shammah Scott won the dunk contest. The six foot two guard won the final round with a reverse slam. They beat out junior guard Jaykwon Walton who jumped over his mom in the semifinals.

“The game winning dunk wasn’t even the plan,” Scott said. “I was pretty upset that I kept missing my between the legs dunk but it’s all good. At least I was able to pull off the win.”

Senior guard Aniya Bell scored nine points for the yellow team during the Women’s scrimmage in a 23-10 win. Junior point guard DJ McCarty scored six points for the black team.

Redshirt freshman forward Isaac Abidde led the black team with 10 points in the men’s scrimmage. The black team won 32-25. Senior forward Gus Okafor scored 11 points for the yellow team.

“You know we’ve been practicing since June against ourselves so just seeing all the fans in the stands really stood out to me,” men’s head Coach Isaac Brown said.