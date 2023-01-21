Basketball Fans React To Sharpe Trying To Fight Grizzlies

A game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers took quite the unexpected turn as the two teams made their way into the locker rooms for halftime. Videos from Crypto.com Arena showed that several Grizzlies players, primarily Dillon Brooks, jawed with Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe.

This did not sit well with Sharpe, who was pretty fired up. Things began to escalate when Sharpe, Grizzlies big man Steven Adams, and Tee Morant had to be held back from one another, which led to Sharpe releasing a statement to Dave McMenamin of ESPN where he said “they didn’t want this smoke, Dave .”

Shannon Sharpe spent halftime in the tunnel with security before returning to his seat for the third quarter. He granted ESPN a brief interview explaining what happened with the Grizzlies on his way to his seat: pic.twitter.com/XZNw6sQhEG — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 21, 2023

As Ja Morant’s father explained to Mark Jackson of ESPN and Chris Haynes of Bleacher Reportthe incident did not lead to any hard feelings, and the two actually seemed to patch things up in the third quarter — neither Morant nor Sharpe were removed from the arena after the skirmish.

Of course, this kind of event is the exact sort of thing that leads to basketball fans firing off jokes, particularly about how no human on the planet actually wants to get into a fight with Steven Adams.

Shannon Sharpe: Come over here and say it to my face then!

Steven Adams: Okay

Shannon Sharpe: I didn’t mean you — Colm (@ColeyMick) January 21, 2023

I would imagine that any man as large as Shannon Sharpe hasn’t lost many fights, but I still don’t imagine I’d want one with a man as large and with hair as luxurious as Steven Adams https://t.co /piGStZrim1 — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) January 21, 2023

says a lot that there are like 12 players standing there but every single team official and security guard is trying to get in front of Steven Adams like he’s a Tiger that escaped from the zoo https://t.co/4keln4Tnlc — Brian (@BrianJNBA) January 21, 2023

There were, unsurprisingly, some mentions of Sharpe’s co-host, Skip Bayless, and how he’s reacting to this.

There was even a video tweeted out by the NBA of Brooks being mic’d up. It, unsurprisingly, did not include anything between himself and Sharpe, which upset some fans.