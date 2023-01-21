Basketball Fans React To Sharpe Trying To Fight Grizzlies

A game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers took quite the unexpected turn as the two teams made their way into the locker rooms for halftime. Videos from Crypto.com Arena showed that several Grizzlies players, primarily Dillon Brooks, jawed with Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe.

This did not sit well with Sharpe, who was pretty fired up. Things began to escalate when Sharpe, Grizzlies big man Steven Adams, and Tee Morant had to be held back from one another, which led to Sharpe releasing a statement to Dave McMenamin of ESPN where he said “they didn’t want this smoke, Dave .”

As Ja Morant’s father explained to Mark Jackson of ESPN and Chris Haynes of Bleacher Reportthe incident did not lead to any hard feelings, and the two actually seemed to patch things up in the third quarter — neither Morant nor Sharpe were removed from the arena after the skirmish.

Of course, this kind of event is the exact sort of thing that leads to basketball fans firing off jokes, particularly about how no human on the planet actually wants to get into a fight with Steven Adams.

There were, unsurprisingly, some mentions of Sharpe’s co-host, Skip Bayless, and how he’s reacting to this.

There was even a video tweeted out by the NBA of Brooks being mic’d up. It, unsurprisingly, did not include anything between himself and Sharpe, which upset some fans.

JJ Redick and Andre Iguodala’s attention was focused on one thing: Sharpe’s cardigan.

But ultimately, there were just a whole lot of Jokes about what ended up being the most surreal moment of the 2022-23 NBA season so far.

And while the Grizzlies’ official Twitter account didn’t say anything explicitly, well, we don’t think this video getting tweeted out was a coincidence.

