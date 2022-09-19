Basketball facility on pause as Auburn assesses NIL, Pearl says | Auburn University Sports News

Auburn’s basketball facility expansion appears stalled considering comments from men’s basketball Coach Bruce Pearl on Monday.

“Here’s what we’ve got to do: We’ve got to take care of the NIL space first — in all sports. First, that’s got to be one of our commitments and our objectives,” Pearl said when asked about the facility ahead of the Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Classic on the RTJ Trail at Grand National.

“We’ve got some other things to take care of before we take care of the practice facility,” he added.

The Auburn athletics department is at a crossroads as interim athletics director Rich McGlynn is in his first days in office following the resignation of Allen Greene in late August.

Pearl said NIL should be Auburn’s first priority as Colleges across the country continue an arms race after new name, image and likeness rules were passed by the NCAA last summer.

People are also reading…

The facility expansion had been moving swiftly before the apparent change in direction. Auburn’s board of trustees in April approved the hiring of an architect for the project. The trustees first approved the expansion in February.

The project was initiated after Auburn announced that the largest gift in the history of Auburn athletics was donated by Bill and Connie Neville.

Pearl, though, seemed to say that Auburn has since reassessed where it needs to place its funding in the immediate future.

Elsewhere, if Auburn fires football Coach Bryan Harsin during the season for performance, Auburn will owe him between $15 million and $16 million depending on how soon it happens.

The basketball facility expansion would provide new practice spaces for the men’s and women’s basketball teams, and with Neville Arena being home to both basketball teams, and the volleyball team and gymnastics team, the additional space would be available for teams during scheduling conflicts. Road basketball teams also use the main court for shootarounds during visits, moving sending Auburn’s teams down the line.

Pearl said Auburn will be fine for now with the facility it has, noting that Auburn has been able to win with it and make it so far during his tenure.

“We’ve won sharing the practice facility with the volleyball team and the Women’s basketball team and gymnastics being in there,” Pearl said. “That doesn’t transition to winning. Would I love a better teaching space? Would it be easier on our student athletes to be able to, you know, have us not have to share time with everybody? We’re making it work it .

“But when we do it, we’re gonna do it right.”