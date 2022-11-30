Basketball “Dawg Talk” Schedule Announced

by Matt Dunaway, Director/Communications

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State basketball’s radio show, “Dawg Talk” presented by C Spire and Learfield, Returns live and in-person for the 2022-23 season with head coaches Chris Jans and Sam Purcell starting on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 7-8 pm at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.

The 60-minute program will air on the Affiliates of the MSU Sports Radio Network. Neil Price, “The Voice of the Bulldogs”, will serve as the show host for the men with Jason Crowder acting as host on the Women’s side.

“Dawg Talk” can be watched online at www.Facebook.com/HailState and will be streamed courtesy of Hail State On-Demand at www.HailState.com/watch and The Varsity Network App.

The Nov. 30 opening Episode of “Dawg Talk” will feature Coach Jans and Coach Purcell for 30 minutes a piece with Price. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is located at 996 MS HWY 12 E in Starkville.

Coach Jans is scheduled to make five additional appearances on Monday’s Dec. 5, Jan. 9, Jan. 23, Feb. 13 and Feb. 27 whereas Coach Purcell is slated to appear four times on Monday’s Dec. 12, Jan. 16, Jan. 30 and Feb. 20

Visit www.HailState.com for the latest news and information on the men’s and women’s basketball programs. Fans can also follow the program on its social media outlets by searching ‘HailStateMBK’ and ‘HailStateWBK’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

