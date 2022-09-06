Basketball Court Mural Project Begins Monday | CLIN

Two basketball courts in Antelope Park will serve as the site of a Giant mural beginning today. The courts, located near the intersection of Normal Boulevard and South Street, will be closed from September 6 through 20 for resurfacing and painting by the nonprofit organization, Project Backboard.

The courts are expected to be open for play September 21. The mural design is a Reproduction of a painting by artist Felrath Hines, entitled “Red Sea” created in 1985.

The mural project is funded by private donations raised by Public Art Lincoln, a fund of the Lincoln Community Foundation. Public Art Lincoln will host an opening recognition event at 5 pm, September 27.

The event will feature a game with athletes from the Cornhusker Shooting Stars, Capital City Chameleons and Lincoln Sharks Special Olympics teams. Refreshments will be served.

Project Backboard is a non-profit organization that renovates public basketball courts, installs site specific art and makes art accessible. Project Backboard goals are to strengthen the community, encourage multi-generational play, and inspire an appreciation for art.

For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/publicart.