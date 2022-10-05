Basketball Champions League Round 1: Galatasaray’s roar

2022-10-05T22:48:58+00:00

Eurohoops.net



Aris Barkas



With a total of 16 games, the first week of the Basketball Champions League was a basketball feast with Galatasaray ultimately Stealing the show

By Eurohoops team

Coach Spanoulis delivered with Peristeri, Spanish teams are strong as usual, and newcomers like Benfica from Portugal will try to put whole countries on the basketball map via the Basketball Champions League.

But when all was said and done, the road win of Galatasaray against Oostende thanks to the way it was achieved sent already a warning to other contenders about the ambitions of the Turkish power.

It was a long week with 16 games and here are all the results and the standings of the eight first-round groups.

Basketball Champions League Regular Season Round 1

Group A

UCAM Murcia – Tofas Bursa 75-72

SIG Strasbourg – Falco Vulcano Szombathely 81-78

Standings

SIG Strasbourg 1-0 UCAM Murcia 1-0 Tofas Bursa 0-1 Falco Vulcano Szombathely 0-1

Group B

Pinar Karsiyaka – AEK 91-88

Telekom Baskets Bonn – UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia 84-88

Standings

UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia 1-0 Pinar Karsiyaka 1-0 AEK 0-1 Telekom Baskets Bonn 0-1

Group C

Legia Warszawa – Hapoel Holon 81-84

Filou Ostend – Galatasaray Nef 78-92

Standings

Galatasaray Nef 1-0 Hapoel Holon 1-0 Legia Warszawa 0-1 Filou Ostend 0-1

Group D

ERA Nymburk – Surne Bilbao 54-68

Bahcesehir Koleji – Igokea m:tel 70-67

Standings

Surne Bilbao 1-0 Bahcesehir Koleji 1-0 Igokea m:tel 0-1 ERA Nymburk 0-1

Group E

Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem – Darussafaka 69-67

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg – Bakken Bears 99-58

Standings

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg 1-0 Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem 1-0 Darussafaka 0-1 Bakken Bears 0-1

Group F

VEF Riga – SL Benfica 76-89

Limoges CSP – Baxi Manresa 73-76

Standings

SL Benfica 1-0 Baxi Manresa 1-0 Limoges CSP 0-1 VEF Riga 0-1

Group G

PAOK mateco – JDA Dijon 66-70

Dinamo BDS Sassari – Unicaja 76-87

Standings

Unicaja 1-0 JDA Dijon 1-0 PAOK mateco 0-1 Dinamo BDS Sassari 0-1

Group H

Peristeri bwin – Bnei Ofek Dist Herzliya 86-70

Lenovo Tenerife – Rytas Vilnius 89-74

Standings

Peristeri bwin 1-0 Lenovo Tenerife 1-0 Rytas Vilnius 0-1 Bnei Ofek Dist Herzliya 0-1

