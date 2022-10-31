Basketball Champions League Regular Season – Week 5 Preview

By Johnny Askounis/ [email protected]

The fifth week of the Basketball Champions League Regular Season will complete Gameday 3. Following last week’s four groups, the remaining groups hit the halfway mark of the six-game schedule. With the international break coming up, Gameday 4 will resume action in three weeks.

On the winning end of the last five home games in the Champions League, Darussafaka really needs to extend the streak against Group E leader MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg. In Aarhus, Bakken Bears and Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem make the other half of Gameday 3.

After ruling out Mario Nakic (knee surgery) for several months, Igokea m:tel switches focus back on Group D and Surne Bilbao visiting Laktasi. Down to 0-2 and on a five-game losing streak stretching to the previous season, ERA Nymburk plays host to Bahcesehir Koleji.

In Group H, Defending Champion Lenovo Tenerife will take on Bnei Ofek Dist Herzliya in the battle of teams sitting at 1-1. Unbeaten Peristeri bwin will return to Vilnius hoping for a repeat outcome as the 2020-21 BCL visit to Rytas.

Seeking a 3-0 start in Group G, Unicaja will welcome PAOK mateco in Malaga. Also, JDA Dijon and Dinamo Banco di Sardegna Sassari are getting ready to face each other in Northern France.

Basketball Champions League Regular Season standings and Week 5 schedule:

Group A

Standings

1. UCAM Murcia 5 (2-1)

2. SIG Strasbourg 4 (2-1)

3. Tofas Bursa 4 (1-2)

4. Falco Vulcano Szombathely 4 (1-2)

Group B

Standings

1. Telekom Baskets Bonn 5 (2-1)

2. Pinar Karsiyaka 5 (2-1)

3. AEK 4 (1-2)

4. UnaHotels Reggio Emilia 4 (1-2)

Group C

Standings

1. Hapoel Atsmon Holon 6 (3-0)

2. Galatasaray Nef 5 (2-1)

3. Filou Ostend 4 (1-2)

4. Legia Warszawa 3 (0-3)

Group D

Tuesday

ERA Nymburk – Bahcesehir Koleji (18:30 CET)

Wednesday

Igokea m:tel – Surne Bilbao (18:30 CET)

Standings

1. Surne Bilbao 4 (2-0)

2. Bahcesehir Koleji 3 (1-1)

3. Igokea m:tel 3 (1-1)

4. ERA Nymburk 2 (0-2)

Group E

Tuesday

Bakken Bears – Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem (18:00 CET)

Wednesday

Darussafaka – MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg (18:00 CET)

Standings

1. MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg 4 (2-0)

2. Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem 3 (1-1)

3. Darussafaka 3 (1-1)

4. Bakken Bears 2 (0-2)

Group F

Standings

1. Baxi Manresa 6 (3-0)

2. Benfica 5 (2-1)

3. VEF Riga 4 (1-2)

4. Limoges CSP 3 (0-3)

Group G

Tuesday

JDA Dijon – Dinamo Banco di Sardegna Sassari (20:00 CET)

Wednesday

Unicaja – PAOK mateco (20:30 CET)

Standings

1. Unicaja 4 (2-0)

2. JDA Dijon 3 (1-1)

3. PAOK mateco 3 (1-1)

4. Dinamo Banco di Sardegna Sassari 2 (0-2)

Group H

Tuesday

Rytas Vilnius – Peristeri bwin (18:30 CET)

Wednesday

Bnei Ofek Dist Herzliya – Lenovo Tenerife (18:30 CET)

Standings

1. Peristeri bwin 4 (2-0)

2. Lenovo Tenerife 3 (1-1)

3. Bnei Ofek Dist Herzliya 3 (1-1)

4. Rytas Vilnius 2 (0-2)

*Top team of each group Advances to the Round of 16

*Second- and third-placed teams of each group advance to Play-Ins

Photo Credit: Basketball Champions League