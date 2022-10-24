Basketball Champions League Regular Season – Week 4 Preview

By Johnny Askounis/ [email protected]

Sixteen teams are set for action in venues all around Europe as the fourth week of the Basketball Champions League Regular Season triggers Gameday 3 of the double-legged round-robin schedule across four out of the eight groups. Plenty of intriguing Battles coming our way.

On the winning end of the last ten home games in the Champions League, UCAM Murcia will host SIG Strasbourg aiming to catch the visitors at the top of Group A. Falco Vulcano Szombathely will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak on the road measuring up against Tofas Bursa.

On to Group C and the six-game winning streak at home for the reigning Champion of Israel’s Winner League, Hapoel Atsmon Holon. Galatasaray Nef will play the visitor in the battle of 2-0 teams. Both down to 0-2, Legia Warszawa and Filou Oostende will be seeking the first win.

Set to miss injured Mindaugas Kuzminskas for at least one more week, Pinar Karsiyaka will welcome UnaHotels Reggio Emilia in Izmir. In the remaining half of the Group B schedule, AEK and Telekom Baskets Bonn will collide in Athens.

After signing Adam Waczynski to a one-month contract, Baxi Manresa will visit high-flying Benfica in Group F. Elsewhere, VEF Riga and Limoges CSP will be going at it aiming to get back on track.

Basketball Champions League Regular Season standings and Week 4 schedule:

Group A

Wednesday

Tofas Bursa – Falco Vulcano Szombathely (18:00 CET)

UCAM Murcia – SIG Strasbourg (20:30 CET)

Standings

1. SIG Strasbourg 4 (2-0)

2. Falco Vulcano Szombathely 3 (1-1)

3. UCAM Murcia 3 (1-1)

4. Tofas Bursa 2 (0-2)

Group B

Tuesday

Pinar Karsiyaka – UnaHotels Reggio Emilia (18:30 CET)

AEK – Telekom Baskets Bonn (18:30 CET)

Standings

1. AEK 3 (1-1)

2. Telekom Baskets Bonn 3 (1-1)

3. UnaHotels Reggio Emilia 3 (1-1)

4. Pinar Karsiyaka 3 (1-1)

Group C

Wednesday

Legia Warszawa – Filou Oostende (18:30 CET)

Hapoel Atsmon Holon – Galatasaray Nef (18:30 CET)

Standings

1. Galatasaray Nef 4 (2-0)

2. Hapoel Atsmon Holon 4 (2-0)

3. Legia Warszawa 2 (0-2)

4. Filou Ostend 2 (0-2)

Group D

Standings

1. Surne Bilbao 4 (2-0)

2. Bahcesehir Koleji 3 (1-1)

3. Igokea m:tel 3 (1-1)

4. ERA Nymburk 2 (0-2)

Group E

Standings

1. MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg 4 (2-0)

2. Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem 3 (1-1)

3. Darussafaka 3 (1-1)

4. Bakken Bears 2 (0-2)

Group F

Tuesday

VEF Riga – Limoges CSP (18:00 CET)

Benfica – Baxi Manresa (18:30 CET)

Standings

1. Baxi Manresa 4 (2-0)

2. Benfica 4 (2-0)

3. Limoges CSP 2 (0-2)

4. VEF Riga 2 (0-2)

Group G

Standings

1. Unicaja 4 (2-0)

2. JDA Dijon 3 (1-1)

3. PAOK mateco 3 (1-1)

4. Dinamo Banco di Sardegna Sassari 2 (0-2)

Group H

Standings

1. Peristeri bwin 4 (2-0)

2. Lenovo Tenerife 3 (1-1)

3. Bnei Ofek Dist Herzliya 3 (1-1)

4. Rytas Vilnius 2 (0-2)

*Top team of each group Advances to the Round of 16

*Second- and third-placed teams of each group advance to Play-Ins

Photo Credit: Basketball Champions League