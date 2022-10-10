Basketball Champions League Regular Season – Week 2 Preview

By Johnny Askounis/ [email protected]

Following the opening week consisting of 16 games across all eight groups of the Basketball Champions League Regular Season, the second week goes for eight games across four groups. Succeeding contests will be held Tuesday and Wednesday.

Among the Gameday 1 standouts, Errick McCollum can become the third player to score more than 25 points in his first two BCL appearances, following Keith Langford and Malcolm Hill. Pinar Karsiyaka will be in Germany facing Telekom Baskets Bonn. Elsewhere in Group B, UnaHotels Reggio Emilia welcomes AEK in PalaBigi.

On a four-game home winning streak in the Champions League Regular Season, Falco Vulcano Szombathely is set to host UCAM Murcia in Group A. Having swept the home-and-away series of the previous Regular Season, Tofas Bursa will visit SIG Strasbourg to open the new series.

Rarely Backing down at home, Baxi Manresa will face VEF Riga looking for a 2-0 start in Group F. The other game is Limoges CSP and Benfica meeting in Palais des Sports de Beaublanc.

In Group C, Hapoel Atsmon Holon and Galatasaray Nef are seeking a second win and both are playing hosts in Gameday 2. Filou Oostende and Legia Warszawa, respectively, fill in the visitors’ spots.

Gameday 2 will be completed next week with the teams of the four remaining groups taking over Tuesday and Wednesday.

Basketball Champions League Regular Season standings and Week 2 schedule:

Group A

Wednesday

Falco Vulcano Szombathely – UCAM Murcia (18:00 CET)

SIG Strasbourg – Tofas Bursa (20:00 CET)

Standings

1. SIG Strasbourg 2 (1-0)

2. UCAM Murcia 2 (1-0)

3. Falco Vulcano Szombathely 1 (0-1)

4. Tofas Bursa 1 (0-1)

Group B

Wednesday

Telekom Baskets Bonn – Pinar Karsiyaka (20:00 CET)

UnaHotels Reggio Emilia – AEK (20:30 CET)

Standings

1. UnaHotels Reggio Emilia 2 (1-0)

2. Pinar Karsiyaka 2 (1-0)

3. AEK 1 (0-1)

4. Telekom Baskets Bonn 1 (0-1)

Group C

Tuesday

Galatasaray Nef – Legia Warszawa (18:00 CET)

Hapoel Atsmon Holon – Filou Oostende (18:30 CET)

Standings

1. Galatasaray Nef 2 (1-0)

2. Hapoel Atsmon Holon 2 (1-0)

3. Legia Warszawa 1 (0-1)

4. Filou Ostend 1 (0-1)

Group D

Standings

1. Surne Bilbao 2 (1-0)

2. Bahcesehir Koleji 2 (1-0)

3. Igokea m:tel 1 (0-1)

4. ERA Nymburk 1 (0-1)

Group E

Standings

1. MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg 2 (1-0)

2. Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem 2 (1-0)

3. Darussafaka 1 (0-1)

4. Bakken Bears 1 (0-1)

Group F

Tuesday

Limoges CSP – Benfica (20:30 CET)

Baxi Manresa – VEF Riga (21:00 CET)

Standings

1. Benfica 2 (1-0)

2. Baxi Manresa 2 (1-0)

3. Limoges CSP 1 (0-1)

4. VEF Riga 1 (0-1)

Group G

Standings

1. Unicaja 2 (1-0)

2. JDA Dijon 2 (1-0)

3. PAOK mateco 1 (0-1)

4. Dinamo Banco di Sardegna Sassari 1 (0-1)

Group H

Standings

1. Peristeri bwin 2 (1-0)

2. Lenovo Tenerife 2 (1-0)

3. Rytas Vilnius 1 (0-1)

4. Bnei Ofek Dist Herzliya 1 (0-1)

*Top team of each group Advances to the Round of 16

*Second- and third-placed teams of each group advance to Play-Ins

Photo Credit: Basketball Champions League