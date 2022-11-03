Basketball Broadcast Team Set For Inaugural Division I Season

With the 2022-23 basketball season approaching, Lindenwood Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Coomer has set the broadcast team for the Inaugural NCAA Division I season. Two Lindenwood alums, Bob Ramsey and Earl Austin Jr. will lead the broadcast team for games in St. Charles, Mo.

A 1978 Graduate of Lindenwood University, Ramsey will lead the broadcast team for the first NCAA Division I season. His career was built on the foundation forged at KCLC, a true example of the real experience leading to real success at Lindenwood. For the past 36 years, Ramsey has been the voice of the Saint Louis University Billikens men’s basketball team.

Ramsey won two Emmys while working for KPLR TV in St. Louis, Mo. The five-time Missouri Broadcaster of the Year has called games for the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Ambush, and spent four years as the voice of Louisiana Tech men’s basketball. Ramsey has been inducted into the Halls of Fame at Lindenwood University, Saint Louis University, Pattonville High School, and Missouri Amateur Baseball.

Joining Ramsey will be someone he is very familiar with in Earl Austin Jr. Austin Jr was a 1986 Graduate of Lindenwood University and is beginning his 25th season as the radio color Analyst for the Billikens. Austin Jr. was a four-year starter for the men’s basketball team from 1982-86. Three times, he was named the men’s basketball MVP. He was named the school’s male athlete of the year in 1984-85 and won Lindenwood’s athletics director award in 1985-86. Austin Jr. has been covering basketball at all levels in the St. Louis Metropolitan area for 30 years.

Zach Zook will be a familiar voice in Lindenwood Athletics. After serving as the color commentator for football games this season, Zook will handle play-by-play during the majority of Lindenwood basketball games. Over the past five years, Zook has been the play-by-play voice for many Lindenwood events, including football, basketball, baseball, and softball. Zook was on the call for both football conference championship seasons for the Lions at the NCAA Division II level.

Zach is a 2017 Graduate of Missouri, where he began his broadcasting career covering Mizzou athletics, as well as Lincoln University, and William Woods athletics. A native of Normal, Illinois, Zach also spent a year playing college football for the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Aside from his work at Lindenwood, Zook contributes to Pro Football Focus and has done so for the past five years.

Former Central Michigan University head Coach Keno Davis will occupy the color commentary role for a few games this season. Davis began his coaching career in 1995 as an Assistant for two years under Bruce Pearl at Southern Indiana, then served as an Assistant under Gary Garner at Southeast Missouri State from 1997-2003.

In 2007-08, Davis’ first as a head coach, he led Drake to a 28-5 record, including a 15-3 mark in the Missouri Valley Conference. His team captured its first MVC regular-season title since 1971, the first MVC Tournament Championship in program history, and the Bulldogs made their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1971.

In 2008, Davis was named the Coach of the year by six national organizations, including the Associated Press, the US Basketball Writers Association, and The Sporting News. In one season at Drake and three at Providence, Davis compiled a 74-55 (.574) record and made two postseason appearances.

Ethan Hannaford will serve as the sideline reporter for the majority of Lindenwood basketball games, while also being the color analyst for a few contests. Hannaford is currently a senior at Lindenwood and is pursuing a degree in mass communications with an emphasis in broadcasting, as well as a minor in journalism. A 2019 Graduate of Civic Memorial in Bethalto, Ill., Hannaford has worked his way to becoming the Sports Director for KCLC.

Hannaford has called many Lindenwood games on KCLC, as well as the broadcast stream. Hannaford has gained experience as a board operator at KMOX in St. Louis, Mo.

The men’s team will open the home slate on Thursday, November 10 for a 7:00 pm game against Hannibal-LaGrange. The first Women’s game inside Hyland Arena will occur on Monday, November 21 for a 7:00 pm tip-off with the University of Cincinnati.