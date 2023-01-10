Basketball brings Dante Calabria back to Pittsburgh, this time at Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK – It might be a reach to say Dante Calabria’s basketball journey has come full circle, but not by much.

His fascinating career has taken him to the University of North Carolina where he played for one of the NCAA’s true blue-blood programs.

It took him to Europe, where he played 16 seasons in the professional leagues of Italy, Spain, Greece and France.

Once his playing days ended, he transitioned into a journeyman coaching experience that’s now reached seven destinations.

Calabria’s latest stop: Bethel Park High School.

He’s in his first season as head coach of the Black Hawks, who play Class 5A basketball in the WPIAL. Bethel Park’s Gymnasium is located 45 miles away from the court at Blackhawk that Calabria played on as a high school phenom.

“It’s not Beaver County, but it’s still the Pittsburgh area and it’s still the WPIAL,” he said.

Former Blackhawk star Dante Calabria, seen here during his time at North Carolina, is now the head coach at Bethel Park.

Calabria, 49, relocated back to western Pennsylvania recently because he wanted to be close to his parents, Chad and Michelle Calabria, who live in Chippewa Township.

In recent years, he tried Landing a coaching job at some small colleges in western Pennsylvania and even a few high school jobs.

When the Bethel Park job opened after the 2021-2022 season, Calabria expressed interest. Athletic director Dan Sloan received over 25 applications, including some from current WPIAL coaches.

