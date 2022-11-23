BASKETBALL BEGINS FOR MARATHON, CORAL SHORES

Marathon

Marathon’s record is not where the Dolphins were hoping it would be this season, but with their 0-3 start comes valuable learning experiences.

“We are starting a bit slow this season, but we know as the season goes on, we will learn from it and we will be picking it up more,” said Coach Jaymie Robinson. “We are looking forward to winning a district playoff and going further on after.”

Each game has brought the team closer to a win, and with a solid returning lineup, Marathon should start to stack some wins after the fall break. So far this season, senior Abrianna Marshall leads the team in scoring with a total of 44 points, 22 rebounds, 11 blocks and 11 steals in three games. Sophomore Elena Eubank is close behind with 32 points, 20 rebounds, six assists and 10 steals.

The Lady Canes celebrate an 8-point run against Somerset Academy.

Coral Shores

Coral Shores enjoyed a big 41-33 win over the Sharks of Divine Savior on Nov. 14. The ‘Canes had concerns coming into the start of the season, given their young, inexperienced team; the loss of longtime Coach Pat Meyers, who stepped down last season; and some equipment issues in their gym, which made practices challenging. Interim Coach Jarrod Mandozzi steadied the team with some solid goals.

“I told the girls that our priority was to get through the game one the best we could,” he said. “Run what we were able to run, sub as much as we needed or could given where everyone was at and work as hard as we could. Stay positive and focused, ideally get a win and then we’d have some more practice time to get better before our next game on the 28th.”

Mandozzi’s advice worked for the ‘Canes, who hope to continue their momentum. Leading the team in scoring was Brooke Mandozzi, who shot 9 for 11 with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Leffler, called “an Absolute force” by Coach Mandozzi, had seven blocks and 12 rebounds with seven points in the books.

Coral Shores plays again on Monday, Nov. 28 in its home opener against Mater Bay at 3 pm

Key West

The yet-untested Lady Conchs face Pace on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Miami. Games scheduled with Barron Collier and Immokalee were canceled earlier this week.

Boys start next week

Boys basketball action begins Tuesday, Nov. 29 for Marathon, which plays at Somerset South Homestead. The following day, Coral Shores opens at home against Mater Bay. Their first scheduled game was canceled by Everglades Prep. Key West’s boys open their season on the road against Miami Christian the same day.