Basketball Battles in 68-58 Loss to SIUE

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (7-12, 2-4 OVC) gave SIUE (14-5, 5-1 OVC) a fight, but lost 68-58 on Saturday in Edwardsville, Ill.

GAME OVERVIEW

The Cougars took an early lead, but the Lions efficiently stayed within striking distance for the first 10 minutes of play. The Lions went down by a score of 23-13 at the 6:14 mark, as SIUE flirted with a double-digit lead for the remainder of the half. Jacob Tracey was able to get the game to 33-27 after a second-chance bucket near the end of the half.

After bringing the score to 42-35 at the 42-35 in the first five minutes of the second half, SIUE took a 10-point lead. Brandon Trimble bought the deficit to single digits after a three-pointer at the 12-minute mark, and again three minutes later. Lindenwood continued to chip away, as Keenon Cole made it a 59-53 ballgame with five minutes to go in the game. SIUE maintained its poise, and held on to the 68-58 win over the Lions.

Trimble knocked down 3-of-5 from behind the arc to tie Cole as the team leader with 12 points. Kevin Caldwell Jr. collected nine points with six rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Lindenwood forced SIUE into 15 turnovers by tallying seven steals.

QUOTABLE

“Better effort than Thursday, and that’s important as we continue to grow,” said head Coach Kyle Gerdeman . “To be down six points with five minutes to play, we put ourselves in a position to win. That’s what this team is working for game in and game out.”

GAME LEADERS

Brandon Trimble (12 PTS, 3-of-5 3FG, 3 REB, 1 STL)

Keenon Cole (12 PTS, 5 REB, 5-of-9 FG)

Kevin Caldwell Jr. (9 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL)

UP NEXT

Lindenwood will return to Hyland Arena on Thursday to host Southern Indiana at 7:30 pm in St. Charles, Mo.