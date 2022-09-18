Basketball: Area coaches pleased with CIAC adding shot clock next season | Latest Sports

Longtime Wheeler High boys basketball Coach Neal Cobleigh remembers the adjustment he had to make coaching without a shot clock his first year in Connecticut.

“The first year I coached at Wheeler [in 2009], we were at Lyman for the first game of the season,” he said. “We were playing really hard man-to-man defense, putting a lot of pressure on them, and I was like, ‘Man, when is that shot clock going off?’ Then it occurred to me that we didn’t have one.”

That won’t be an issue much longer. The CIAC Board of Control on Thursday adopted a 35-second shot clock for varsity girls and boys basketball games starting with the 2023-24 season. It is optional for JV and freshmen teams.

The shot clock was “overwhelmingly endorsed in a survey of CIAC member schools,” according to the CIAC website.

Cobleigh was an Assistant boys Coach in Westerly for 11 years before coming to Wheeler. The shot clock has been in use in Rhode Island since 1986.

Cobleigh sees nothing put benefits with the change.

“I think it’s good for the game. It enhances skill development for kids and it will be more enjoyable for the fans,” Cobleigh said. “It will help the less talented schools. A Stronger team gets up 10-15 now and they pull the ball out. You don’t have a chance to catch up.”

Paulla Solar, Stonington High’s girls Coach and a member of the Connecticut Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, was also pleased with the change.

“I think it’s a great day, it’s exciting, it’s historical and it’s long overdue,” she said. “It’s going to help basketball in Connecticut. Nobody wants to watch a game where people pass the ball around for four minutes.”

Cobleigh said the change will reward good defense and require offensive execution. They said it is difficult to maintain defensive intensity for long possessions.

“Now, you have to execute on offense, too,” he said. “And when there is a made basket, if you walk the ball up the floor you could be in trouble. Even if a team has a really soft press, by the time you get it over half-court you don’t have a lot of time left.”

Cobleigh also said it changes out-of-bounds plays. Teams may have limited time to get off a shot if the ball is knocked out of bounds.

“Now you will have to run something, not just get it in bounds,” he said.

Solar said Connecticut coaches now have to come up with a strategy when they face a team that stalls.

“You end up having to foul people,” she said. “I think towards the end of the game you will have to be a lot smarter with the ball. You can’t decide just not to score and hold on to the ball anymore.”

Cobleigh said a 35-second shot clock “seems about right.”

“I really enjoyed it when I coached in Westerly,” he said.

Solar’s teams do get to play with a shot clock in the annual WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament in Westerly.

“I like playing in Rhode Island. I like the tempo. But the clock wasn’t really a factor for us,” she said.

Solar said Connecticut did have a shot clock when she coached in the mid-1980s but was unsure why it was done away with.

Cobleigh said he did not remember any controversies or significant issues with shot clock operation during his time in Rhode Island.

“Sometimes it might malfunction. The biggest thing is determining whether or not it hits the rim. But the officials did a good job with that,” he said.