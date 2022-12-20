Basketball and soccer stars lead

Winter sports puts basketball and soccer center stage for another round of athlete of the week nominations. Both sports dominated headlines and raked in big performances from local talent.

Meadowbrook Academy’s Saige McCloud earns her second consecutive nominations after another week of doubles. North Marion soccer gets their first nominee after back to back wins. D’mareon Manning rounds out our newcomers with a historic three point shooting game.

D’mareon Manning, Basketball, Vanguard

Statistics: 27 points on 8 of 13 shooting from three

Manning scored a career high 27 points in one of the best shooting performances in Vanguard history.

Janellie Castillo, Soccer, Forest

Statistics: 3 goals, 1 assist

Castillo helped Forest go 4-0 over the week. Her hat trick against Belleview was her best scoring performance.

Saige McCloud, Basketball, Meadowbrook Academy

Statistics:18.8 ppg, 14.5 rpg, 1 spg, 1.2 bpg

McCloud continues her big sophomore campaign with another week of double doubles. She grabbed a career high 21 rebounds against Lake Weir.

Andrew Powers, Basketball, Redeemer Christian

Statistics: 14.5 ppg, 7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1 spg, 1 bpg

Powers helped his team to a 3-1 record while stuffing the stat sheet. He had his first double double of the season against Calvary Christian Academy.

Nicole Davila, Soccer, North Marion

Statistics: 3 goals, 2-game win streak

Davila led the Colts to their first win streak of the season. She led her team in scoring against Lake Weir.