Basketball and soccer stars lead

Winter sports puts basketball and soccer center stage for another round of athlete of the week nominations. Both sports dominated headlines and raked in big performances from local talent.

Meadowbrook Academy’s Saige McCloud earns her second consecutive nominations after another week of doubles. North Marion soccer gets their first nominee after back to back wins. D’mareon Manning rounds out our newcomers with a historic three point shooting game.

You can vote for your favorite athlete once per hour. Please share the poll on social media so friends and family can get in on the action. Voting will close Thursday at 11:59 pm

Former athlete of the week winnersMarion County athlete of the week: Football, Girls Basketball, Soccer stars Headline

Castillo’s hat trickHigh school soccer: Forest girls rout Belleview to continue five-game winning streak

