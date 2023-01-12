Basketball amnesia makes Fletcher Loyer Purdue’s most clutch player

WEST LAFAYETTE − Fletcher Loyer once had an AAU basketball Coach tell him that he needed to have amnesia.

At the time, Loyer didn’t know what that meant, so he looked it up.

No one on Purdue’s roster this season has been better at bouncing back when things aren’t going well than the freshman guard.

“That’s essential for a shooter, especially a shooter of his caliber,” said Purdue center Zach Edey, who called Loyer one of the best shooters he’s ever been around.

“We can’t have him passing up open shots. He could be 0-for-10 and we don’t want him to pass up an open shot just because he’s that type of shooter.”

The ability to forget the bad has become a Lawyer specialty.

And although he’d prefer not to have off nights, it comes with the territory.

