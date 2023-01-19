Basketball a way of life, and a family affair, for Preston’s boys and girls teams

By Ty Loftis

Of the eight teams set to compete in the Muscogee Nation Invitational this weekend, otherwise known as the Okmulgee County Tournament, Preston is one of five cities vying for the title.

There are also three rural school districts spread out across the county who will be participating.

With the latest Census data reporting 268 Residents residing in Preston, the school would appear to be at a disadvantage this weekend, but that is quite the contrary. In fact, the Pirates will likely be the favorites to win both the boys and girls crown.

“Mr. Waller’s Corner”

Driving south on Highway 75, about 30 miles south of Tulsa, there is what the locals know as “Mr. Waller’s Corner.” On the right is a gas station and a sign pointing towards Preston. Pardon the pun, but if you blink, you miss it.

If you were to take that turn to Preston, you would see a newly remodeled high school and middle school, in addition to the Jim Waller Sports Complex, which is filled with several nice baseball and softball fields in addition to a track. Also down the road is the elementary school and across from that is the Jim Waller Event Center.

The success of the Preston basketball program started with Waller many moons ago when he coached both the boys and girls teams to several state championships and would go weeks, if not months, at a time without suffering a loss.

“It was a lot of fun,” Waller said. “Watching those kids get better, grow and excel. Those are life-long memories I made with those kids and it’s great when they come up to me today and talk about the difference I made in their lives.”

Check It Out: Tournament basketball action in Oklahoma heating up later this week

Waller was an Educator first, though, as he served as Preston’s superintendent and wanted to focus his attention to that solely. That is why after going out on top with a girls state title in 1988 and a boys state title in 1989, he handed the reigns over to someone else in 1990.

“It certainly wasn’t easy,” Waller said. “I loved what I was doing, but I also knew what was most important for the kids and for the school. And that was for me to focus my attention on being superintendent.”

On the girls’ side, Lawrence McCullah took over and led the Lady Pirates to back-to-back state titles in 1994 and 1995, and also won another title in 1997 with the Lady Pirates. He would finish with 566 wins in his career.

Since then, they have won titles in 2006, 2009 and 2014.

Check It Out: Brand-new Muskogee basketball arena opens to rave reviews

Waller selected one of his former players in Mark Hudson to lead the boys program and he did so until 2019. In his second year, he won a state title and did so again in 2009.

Hudson says there were certainly some trying times while serving as head coach, but he always enjoyed it.

“This is a very tight-knit community that is brought together by basketball,” Hudson said.

“It was like that when I went here; I wanted to keep that tradition holding strong and I think it still is today.”

A “family culture”

As for what Preston basketball is today, it’s a family affair, as Rylie Littlejohn is in charge of the girls program and her husband Chase is directing the boys program. Not only that, but Hudson is serving as superintendent and his son Ryan is the Athletic director and baseball coach.

“A family culture would be a good way to put it,” Mark Hudson said. “Not just here at the school, but that’s the kind of community we are. That’s what we try to instill here.”

Check It Out: OSSAA shoots down shot clock proposal in Oklahoma, but what do the coaches think?

Expectations are high on the basketball court this year, and especially this weekend, as Preston looks to win the county tournament. This is the second year the Littlejohns have been at Preston, and Chase Littlejohn is embracing those expectations.

“There is no reason we shouldn’t be talked about as a favorite to win state this year,” Chase Littlejohn said. “We have a key group of guys coming back and we are ready to compete with the best of them.”

Rylie Littlejohn’s girls team hasn’t lost since early December and have a win against one of the top teams in Class 2A in Dale.

“I like the way we are playing right now,” Rylie Littlejohn said. “We have navigated a difficult schedule pretty well so far, and there is no reason we shouldn’t continue to get better.”

And for those wondering what you would find if you turned left into “Mr. Waller’s Corner,” well, the basketball Coach turned superintendent Jim Waller is still busy to this day selling wood, barrels, storage units and much more.

“I have got to do something that keeps me busy and occupied, or else I would end up going stir-crazy,” Waller said.

The Muscogee Nation Invitational begins this Thursday. Both the Preston boys and girls began playing that afternoon against Wilson. The Championship games take place Saturday night in Henryetta.