Basketball: 3-on-3 basketball exploding in Lakes area – Brainerd Dispatch

Forestview Middle School enjoyed a party vibe last month.

For the fifth year, the Midwest 3-on-3 basketball league was played in the Lakes area from Aug. 14 Thu Aug. 31.

Former Brainerd grad Matt Pecarich helped Spearhead an effort to get 3-on-3 basketball in the Lakes area and now in its fifth year, the league has grown from 30 teams to 82 teams.

1/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 2/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 3/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 4/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 5/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 6/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 7/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 8/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 9/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 10/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 11/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 12/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 13/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 14/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 15/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 16/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 17/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 18/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 19/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 20/35: Teams of three compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 21/35: Matt Pecarich, center, discusses a call in a match during the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 22/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament, as Matt Pecarich, back, referees Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 23/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 24/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 25/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 26/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 27/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 28/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 29/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 30/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 31/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 32/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 33/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 34/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. 35/35: Young area basketball players compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter.

“After the first year when we had about 30 teams the Midwest didn’t think it was going to survive,” Pecarich said. “But we went from 30 teams to 50 teams and then this year we got to 82 which is the most we’ve ever had.”

The rules of the Midwest 3-on-3 league are simple. Twenty-minute, half-court games where the ball is checked at the top of the key after each basket.

For every defensive rebound or turnover, a player must bring both feet and the ball outside the 3-point line before a team can score.

If a player is fouled then one free throw shot is taken and the amount of points a free throw is worth depends on where the shooter was fouled.

What makes it feel more like a party than a basketball league is the music that blasts over the eight courts as everyone competes.

“The Midwest 3-on-3 owner loves Forestview because all eight courts are on the same facility,” Pecarich said. “Plus we have mandatory music and the music can blast through the whole facility.”

The league finished its final games Wednesday, Aug. 31, with games going on the three Sundays prior.

Pecarich said he got the idea to bring the league to the Lakes area after bringing his son to play in one of the Twin Cities. Midwest 3-on-3 has been hosting tournaments in the cities since 1997.

“I took my son Johnny and his friends down to a Midwest 3-on-3 at Champlin Park where they do one every year,” Pecarich said. “And the kids just loved it. They had a blast. And (Midwest 3-on-3) had never done a league outside the Twins Cities, ever. I contacted them and they thought it would be a great idea to have a partnership and the rest is history.”

The youngest age group is kids headed into second grade with the oldest being incoming seniors. Pecarich estimated that of the 82 teams, 52 were boys’ teams and 30 were girls.

Matt Pecarich, center, discusses a call in a match during the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“You get put in your age group and the first night some teams get beat pretty good and as the league goes on the better teams start playing each other and the teams that are struggling move down,” Pecarich said. “So you might have a 2024 team being 4-0 they are not going to play a team that is 0-4. They will move up a bracket, so the more success you have the better teams you are going to play.”

Pecarich said he’s a big believer in playing 3-on-3 basketball at a young age, which was another reason to bring a league to the Lakes area.

“My personal opinion is that most, if not all, K-3rd grade should be 3-on-3,” he said. “When you play 5-on-5 at a young age that means there are 10 kids on a court with one basketball. And one kid can dominate a game without any other kid touching the ball. The thing I like about 3-on-3, and why I’m happy it’s growing, is that now there are, on a full court, 12 kids and two balls. More touches for the kids. It’s faster. And the kids are more involved instead of watching one kid just dominate games at a young age. The parents notice it, too.”

Teams of three compete in the Midwest 3 on 3 tournament Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Pecarich was able to gain help from Central Lakes College men’s basketball players to help ref and keep score of games. Pecarich could also be seen with a whistle around his neck.

“I reached out to (CLC men’s basketball head coach) Jim Russell and proposed to him that he has kids from outside the Brainerd area and it was my idea to have these guys come in and ref the games to meet the kids, interact as a community service, they get paid, and then a lot of the kids reward them by going and watching (CLC) play in the winter,” Pecarich said. “I got my dad to help and one of his friends, too.”

Each team gets a colorful t-shirt to represent them. The colors range from bright neon green to dark maroon.

Overall, Midwest 3-on-3 will host 30 different Leagues in the state of Minnesota by the end of the fall, including in areas like Alexandria and Sartell.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.