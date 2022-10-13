Basehor-Linwood senior qualifies for Class 5A State Girls Golf Championship – Leavenworth Times

BY DEREK WILEY

Liddy Porterfield thought she was playing in her final high school golf tournament.

She definitely didn’t expect to qualify for state.

That freedom turned out to be exactly what Porterfield needed as the Basehor-Linwood senior shot a career-best 106 Tuesday in the Class 5A girls golf regional at Lake Shawnee Golf Course in Topeka.

“I’ll just go play in my last tournament and I’ll go have fun and not worry about scores as much,” Porterfield said of her thinking going into the regional tournament. “I think that might have helped me, too, because I wasn’t worried about my score.

“I did way better than I thought I would. I was going to be happy if I got anywhere in the one-teens.”

As one of the top six girls not on a Qualifying team, Porterfield advanced to the 5A State Girls Golf Championship on Oct. 17-18 at Hesston Golf Course.

“It means a lot,” Porterfield said. “I didn’t think I would ever be able to do it. It’s really nice. I’ve never been really athletic or good at any other sports. Both of my brothers are really good at baseball. My mom was really good at softball. Being able to say that I’m a state Qualifier is really cool.”

As a freshman, Porterfield said she joined the golf team as a joke.

“My friend and I joined as a joke because it looked boring,” Porterfield recalled. “She quit after freshman year. She did think it was boring.”

Porterfield has come a long way since that first season.

“My freshman year, I didn’t even know what a putter was because I didn’t even play mini golf,” Porterfield said.

Entering her senior year, qualifying for state wasn’t really on Porterfield’s radar.

“At the start of the season, I thought it would be cool, but I really didn’t think I’d do it,” Porterfield said. “And with how my season was going, I thought there was no way.”

Entering regionals, Porterfield was averaging a 117 and had shot 118 at Lake Shawnee at the end of September.

Her best score of the season was a 107 at the Seaman Invitational on Sept. 8.

At regionals, Porterfield opened with a 51 and then finished with a 55 on the back nine.

“I don’t know. I just had a really good golf day, I guess,” Porterfield said. “It felt really easy for me that day.”

Porterfield left the driver in her bag, deciding instead to rely on the 3-wood.

“My driver has been inconsistent, and my 3-wood goes almost just as far but straight,” she said. “So that helped a lot.”

Starting her day on the sixth hole, Portfield could have had an even better round as she shot a 12 on the 18th.

“I was very upset,” Porterfield said. “I don’t know what happened. It just went bad.”

But Porterfield was able to regroup and finished her round with a par on the fifth hole to qualify for state by three strokes.

Porterfield is the first Basehor-Linwood girl to qualify for the state tournament since Ashley Heinen in 2020.

She’ll play a practice round at Hesston Golf Course on Sunday before teeing off in the state tournament on Monday.

“It’s crazy,” Porterfield said. “I would like to make it to the second day, but I’m happy to make it at all.”