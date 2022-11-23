Basehor-Linwood girls basketball – Leavenworth Times

BY DEREK WILEY

Jason Tatkenhorst is entering his 27th season coaching high school basketball and his 11th at Basehor-Linwood.

But he’s never had a team quite like this one.

Of the Bobcats top returning players, all are guards.

“Like it or not, we are going to be shooting the ball from the outside,” Tatkenhorst said. “A lot of nights, that’s fine. But on nights where it might not be going in, we’re going to have to find another way and make sure we have a backup plan when that occurs.”

Of course, a team of all guards provides challenges on the other end of the floor as well.

“We’re going to have to be concerned about post defense,” Tatkenhorst said. “We’re going to have to make sure we really rebound as a team. We’re going to have to do that really well. The ball is not just going to come to us. We’re going to have to work on that end. We’re blessed in many, many areas. We’re not the perfect team either. We’ve got some things to work on.”

Basehor-Linwood Returns six key players from last year’s Squad that finished 14-8 and second in the United Kansas Conference.

Junior Kodi Greer, a Second Team all-conference selection last season, is the Bobcats leading returning scorer at 10 points per game.

“We know that she can put the ball through the hoop,” Tatkenhorst said. “I think she’s wanting to be a bit more consistent with it. She’s an all-around good player with her defense and passing the ball. You can see her maturity going from sophomore to junior. Last year was the first time that she had played varsity minutes and she sure got a lot of varsity minutes.”

Junior Harley Baker was Basehor-Linwood’s most improved player this summer.

“She was just phenomenal,” Tatkenhorst said. “We are definitely looking forward to Harley’s season. She’s so good at being in the right spot, whether it’s a rebound or a putback. She finishes her shot. This summer she expanded her game by being behind the 3-point line more and facing the basket, just a confident player in all regards to everything you do in basketball.”

Emma Johnson

Senior Emma Johnson, who battled injuries, including a concussion last season, has been the Bobcats best player in practice.

“She’s on another level than everyone of our players right now,” Tatkenhorst said. “It’s just crazy. Hopefully, she can continue this track that she’s on this year. She’s a senior and she knows that it’s time to get things done. What a Talent she is. She can really play, take you off the dribble and when she needs to, shoot outside.”

Junior Savanah Fisher also missed a handful of games last season with various injuries.

“She does a great job sharing the ball,” Tatkenhorst said. “She can shoot. She can get to the rim and finish in a variety of ways. She’s just a very smart player and makes really good decisions. We really want her on the court. She’s a darn good player.”

Senior Taylor Cruse, a three-sport athlete who has signed to play Division I softball at Ohio State, will lead Basehor-Linwood defensively.

“If people don’t know about Taylor, they haven’t been paying attention,” Tatkenhorst said. “Every sport she plays she’s pretty darn good and basketball is the same way. Her offense continues to get better. She works at it. It improved last year and I think we’re going to continue to see it improve this year. Her defense is incredible. Whoever she’s guarding knows it by the end of the night. She competes so hard.”

Senior Ella Gilliam, the tallest of the six returning players at 5-foot-7, played some varsity last season after missing her sophomore year with a torn ACL.

“She is a really good shooter,” Gilliam said. “It helps that Ella has a little more length on the defensive end.”

The Bobcats, picked to finish third in the UKC by the conference coaches behind De Soto and Seaman, opens the 2022-23 season Friday, Dec. 2 at home against Topeka West.

“I’ve got a good group that’s fun to be around, that enjoy basketball and being teammates,” Tatkenhorst said. “And that a lot of time is the difference between a good season and a not so good season.”