Baseball Hosts Successful Golf Outing

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Rutgers baseball Hosted its ninth annual golf outing this fall on October 10th, a beautiful Monday at Forsgate Country Club. 80 Golfers took place in the event, helping to raise $25,000 for the Scarlet Knights baseball program.

Steve Owens

“We had a great day to play golf and interact with all of our former players and supporters of the program in attendance,” head Coachsaid. “I would like to thank all of the participants as well as the sponsors for continuing to make this fundraising event a success. In addition, I would like to thank our committee members and volunteers who worked very hard to organize and run the event. Let’s keep building momentum and grow this event even bigger and better next year!”

After the round of golf wrapped up, participants joined together for lunch and a reception. Golf Awards for top finishers, Longest drive and closest to the pin were given out, with the winners all receiving prizes.

During lunch, there was a silent auction for a number of golf and Rutgers Athletics experiences, as well as exclusive gift and apparel packages.

Head Coach Steve Owens gave an address to all participants, highlighting the historic 2022 season and looking forward to an exciting 2023 campaign, while also hosting a Q&A session.

Former shortstop Danny DiGeorgio also received his plaque for being named an ABCA third-team All-American in 2022.

During the event, it was announced that the annual First Pitch Dinner will be held on January 14th at The Rutgers Club on the Livingston campus. More information will be provided in the near future.

