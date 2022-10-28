Baseball Hosts Successful Golf Outing
After the round of golf wrapped up, participants joined together for lunch and a reception. Golf Awards for top finishers, Longest drive and closest to the pin were given out, with the winners all receiving prizes.
During lunch, there was a silent auction for a number of golf and Rutgers Athletics experiences, as well as exclusive gift and apparel packages.
Head Coach Steve Owens gave an address to all participants, highlighting the historic 2022 season and looking forward to an exciting 2023 campaign, while also hosting a Q&A session.
Former shortstop Danny DiGeorgio also received his plaque for being named an ABCA third-team All-American in 2022.
During the event, it was announced that the annual First Pitch Dinner will be held on January 14th at The Rutgers Club on the Livingston campus. More information will be provided in the near future.
Rutgers University Baseball /// Piscataway, NJ
