Baruch Men’s Volleyball Featured in New York Times

NEW YORK, NY – The Baruch College men’s volleyball program was Featured in this week’s New York Times Article, title ‘How George Santos Made Baruch Volleyball Famous’

Written by Billy Witz and Corey Kilgannon, the article spotlights the Bearcats’ program and the experience of an NCAA Division III student-athlete.



Below is part of the interview …

“We like to utilize sport here as their outlet,” said Heather MacCulloch, the Athletic director. “Two hours in the pool where I’m not figuring out calculus calculations, I don’t have to have my McDonald’s uniform on and my mom isn’t yelling at me for not taking out the trash. Those are hours of Solace and rejuvenation .”

“Finding success at this level takes a certain mind-set, a certain resilience that you have to have when you’re going into matches,” said Ryan Oommen, the setter and co-captain who was introduced to volleyball growing up in an Indian community in Nassau County on Long Island, where he said the sport and his culture were intertwined. “We have a whole season ahead of us. Building that type of fighting back mind-set, it’s great for success in life.”

Baruch, the defending conference champions, are off to a strong start to the 2023 campaign. The Bearcats seek to earn their third straight CUNYAC title and 10th in the last 13 seasons.

To read the full article, read here

