Bartram Trail unmovable from No. 1 spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings will be published every Thursday during the regular season with the exception of a break the week of Christmas. The next rankings will be Jan. 5. Records are through Dec. 21 games.

News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings

Rank, previous, school, record, classification

1. (1) Bartram Trail (10-0-2, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Beachside, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Gulf Breeze, Lakeland Christian, Ponte Vedra, Stanton, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The beat goes to the Bears, who topped Fleming Island (5-0) and then edged Ponte Vedra in a 1-0 classic. Coach Jennifer Rodriguez and Ponte Vedra’s Dave Silverberg have played some epic games over the years and the latest installment only enhanced that rivalry. McKenzie Carlson scored the Lone goal on a dish from Eden Freeman-Warren in that one. Olivia Bori (10 goals, 3 assists) and Grace Ivey (9 goals, 22 assists) lead the Bears in scoring Entering the new year and the defense remains a brick wall for the No. 1 team in the country.

2. (2) St. Johns Country Day (10-1-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Buchholz, Chiles (twice), Fletcher, Lincoln, PK Yonge, Ponte Vedra, Viera, Venice.

Glance: The No. 2-ranked team in the Nation kept its dominance going, notching a big win over nationally ranked No. 4 Bishop Moore (4-2), which spent some time ranked No. 1 in the Nation this season. The Spartans are the standard in Florida. Freshman Sydney Schmidt has 11 goals and nine assists for St. Johns. Lauryn Mateo (10 assists, 9 goals), Sophia Pontieri (6 goals), Alixandria Fletcher (8 assists, 4 goals) and Avery Raimondo (10 assists, 2 goals) give this team crazy depth.

3. (3) Ponte Vedra (9-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Fletcher, Lakeland Christian, Nease, Providence, Stanton, Tocoi Creek, Winter Park.

Glance: The Sharks went 1-1 since our last Super 6, beating a solid Stanton team (4-2) and then dropping a 1-0 game against No. 1 Bartram. No shame in that for the Sharks, whose losses have come to the Nos. 1, 2 and 4 teams in the country. Ponte Vedra is ranked No. 9 in the Nation by MaxPreps.

4. (4) Fletcher (6-4-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Doral Academy, Mandarin, Stanton, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Senators notched a 3-0 win over Wolfson in their final match before the new year. The Defending state Champions return to action on Jan. 6 against Bishop Kenny.

5. (5) Creekside (6-3, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Mandarin, Nease, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Knights have won three straight games, including Ws over Nease (1-0) and Tocoi Creek (4-1) since our last update. The Defending Class 7A state Champions are off until Jan. 13 when they face Lake Mary.

6. (6) Fleming Island (6-1-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Seabreeze.

Glance: Fleming went 1-1 since our last update, a 3-0 high quality win over Atlantic Coast, and a 5-0 loss to No. 1 Bartram. They’ll return to action Jan. 5 against Sandalwood. Taylor Tamares (7 goals, 4 assists), Gianna Gardner (6 goals, 4 assists) and Kaitlyn Scherer (9 assists, 3 goals) lead Fleming Entering 2023.

Others

Atlantic Coast (5-3-2, Class 7A); Beachside (7-3-1, Class 4A); Bishop Kenny (5-2-2, Class 4A); Bolles (5-4-2, Class 3A); Clay (7-2, Class 5A); Flagler Palm Coast (10-3-1, Class 7A); Mandarin (7-3-1, Class 6A); Nease (7-3-2, Class 6A); Oakleaf (4-2-2, Class 6A); Orange Park (8-1, Class 5A); Providence (4-2-2, Class 3A); Stanton (6-4-2, Class 4A).