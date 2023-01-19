Bartram Trail looks unbeatable as the season winds down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings will be published every Thursday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 18 games.

News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings

Rank, previous, school, record, classification

1. (1) Bartram Trail (14-0-2, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Beachside, Bishop Moore, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Gulf Breeze, Lakeland Christian, PK Yonge, Ponte Vedra, Stanton, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The No. 1 team in the country by MaxPreps just keeps on thundering its way through the regular season. They went 3-0 since our last Super 6, with Macey Millard scoring the Lone goal in that one on an assist from the supremely talented Olivia Bori. And that defense just doesn’t give things up. The Bears have allowed four goals all season and haven’t been scored on in seven games (or in 2023, for that matter). The Bears added Ws over Episcopal (8-0) and Buchholz (7-0). This team has been on a mission this season. The district tournament is going to be a good one. Bori leads the Bears with 17 goals. Grace Ivey (13 goals, 27 assists) is a Wizard on the field.

2. (2) St. Johns Country Day (13-1-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Bolles, Buchholz, Chiles (twice), Fletcher, Lincoln, PK Yonge, Ponte Vedra, Viera, Venice.

Glance: The Spartans dropped from No. 2 in the country to No. 5, although for no reason other than its latest two wins (5-0 over Bolles and 8-0 over Trinity Catholic) weren’t against major competition. St. Johns rounds things out against Nease on Friday night. The trek towards what feels like a 132nd straight state championship begins after that. Kidding, it’s only 11 in a row now. Sydney Schmidt and Lauryn Mateo have 13 goals apiece for the St. Johns dynasty.

3. (3) Ponte Vedra (12-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Lakeland Christian, Nease, Providence, Stanton, Tocoi Creek, Winter Park.

Glance: The Sharks climbed to 11th in the country in the latest MaxPreps rankings after a 3-0 week with three quality Ws. Ponte Vedra beat Bishop Kenny (5-0), Fleming Island (4-0) and Bolles (4-0). There’s an excellent regular season finale on Thursday at reigning Class 7A state Champion Creekside. It would be a shock if the Sharks and either Creekside or Bartram Trail don’t play for state championships this year.

4. (4) Fletcher (11-4-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny, Doral Academy, Fernandina Beach, Mandarin (twice), Stanton, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Senators haven’t lost since a 4-0 game against No. 2 St. Johns Country Day is Dec. 13. Since our last Super 6, the Senators have won the Gateway Conference title with a 2-1 win over Mandarin and added a 1-0 win over a solid Fernandina Beach. They wrap up the regular season with a game at Fleming Island.

5. (5) Creekside (8-3, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Fleming Island, Lake Mary, Mandarin, Nease, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Knights notched a quality W since our last Super 6, beating Lake Mary 2-0. They wrap up their regular season with a heavyweight showdown against No. 3 Ponte Vedra on Thursday and then visit Stanton on Friday. Then we’ll get a blockbuster, likely the first of two meetings, against No. 1 Bartram Trail. Those teams should collide in the district final and again in the playoffs.

6. (6) Fleming Island (7-3-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Seabreeze, Stanton.

Glance: The Golden Eagles stay put in the No. 6 spots over Beachside. Yes, they’ve struggled over the last month (2-3) against a quality schedule (losses to Bartram, Creekside and Ponte Vedra) but I believe there’s still a gap between Fleming Island and the Bubble teams. The Golden Eagles finish things out against Fletcher (Thursday) and St. Johns Classical (Friday).

Others

Atlantic Coast (8-4-2, Class 7A); Beachside (9-3-2, Class 4A); Bishop Kenny (8-4-2, Class 4A); Bolles (7-6-3, Class 3A); Clay (10-3, Class 5A); Fernandina Beach (8-4, Class 4A); Flagler Palm Coast (12-4-2, Class 7A); Mandarin (11-4-1, Class 6A); Nease (10-3-2, Class 6A); Oakleaf (5-4-2, Class 6A); Orange Park (12-2, Class 5A); Providence (6-4-3, Class 3A); Stanton (6-6-2, Class 4A).