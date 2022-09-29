Bartow’s Wade Bohde adjusts to Florida Southern college soccer experience

It wasn’t until the second half when Wade Bohde was inserted into a Division II soccer contest vs. the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Trailing 2-1, the Florida Southern defender stopped attacks to help prevent the opposition from scoring in the second half.

The Moccasins ended up winning 3-2 on Sept. 2, which was the second win in a row for Florida Southern at the time.

“That was a big win as a team. We kind of came together and had a complete performance together,” Bohde said. “That was our first home win, which is good. And that was the first time we kind of came together as a team. (We) used that to build upon (the season).

Playing in different frames throughout games all season, this is the type of role that Bohde has been preparing for all his soccer life.

“Maybe I wasn’t always the standout player, but I always try to do what’s best for the team and put into the performance that helps contribute to the team as opposed to individual (performance),” Bohde said.

How it all started for Bohde

The Bartow native learned to play soccer at the age of 3 thanks to his older sister, who decided to play soccer at a young age as well. So Bohde followed in her footsteps and began to pour all his effort into the game.

Bohde’s first step was playing soccer in a recreational soccer league in Bartow. As he got older, the Polk County futbol player realized he was pretty talented at the sport. That led to pushing himself into individual soccer workouts after school by the time he was in sixth grade, and then focusing on team-oriented drills.

“I would just go out to the field by myself, and get some cones and just perfect my craft,” Bohde said.

Bohde takes it to another level

Bohde would go on to play soccer for Bartow High School where he made second-team all-county his junior year as a defender. They even scored the lone goal against George Jenkins in the Class 6A, District 10 Soccer Tournament final. While he played for high school his first three years, he played for Bartow Soccer Club in Bartow as well.

In his senior year, he made the switch from playing soccer at the Bartow Soccer Club to the Tampa Bay United, a Clinic in Tampa that is on another level. At this point, Bohde knew he would have a chance to play soccer on the next level.

“I kind of knew then I was playing with a lot better players; I had a lot more coaching. I had a lot more exposure, so that’s when I knew that I could go to college and do this, and further my career,” Bohde said.

In Tampa, Bohde said he learned to prepare for college soccer.

“The biggest thing I learned is the level you’re going to play at in college, because everyone of the guys that I played with went to big D1 Universities like Wake Forest, UNC, stuff like that, so being able to play day in and day out with guys that are already at that level (helped me),” Bohde said.

In his second year as a Collegiate player, Bohde’s role varies. He has made one start this year as a defender. But right now, Bohde usually comes off the bench, whether it’s in the first or second half.

The Bartow all-county player is doing his best to steer the Moccasins in the right direction, as the program is trying to achieve a winning season for the first time since 2018 when the team went 12-5.

Helping Bohde along the way is leading goal scorer Henri Tophoven with nine goals — the fourth-leading scorer in the Sunshine Conference.

“We need to work on big moments, just being clinical,” Bohde said. “One of the biggest things we struggle with right now is small, mental lapses. We accomplish a goal, and then we drop a play, or we tie, or we lose. And I think if we clean that up a little bit as a team, staying locked in for 90 minutes — staying focused the entire game.”

With Hurricane Ian postponing a few games, Florida Southern (2-3-3) won’t play until 7 pm Oct. 8 at Berend Field vs. Palm Beach Atlantic University.