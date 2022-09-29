Bartow’s Wade Bohde adjusts to Florida Southern college soccer experience

Bartow’s Wade Bohde adjusts to Florida Southern college soccer experience

It wasn’t until the second half when Wade Bohde was inserted into a Division II soccer contest vs. the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Trailing 2-1, the Florida Southern defender stopped attacks to help prevent the opposition from scoring in the second half.

The Moccasins ended up winning 3-2 on Sept. 2, which was the second win in a row for Florida Southern at the time.

“That was a big win as a team. We kind of came together and had a complete performance together,” Bohde said. “That was our first home win, which is good. And that was the first time we kind of came together as a team. (We) used that to build upon (the season).

Playing in different frames throughout games all season, this is the type of role that Bohde has been preparing for all his soccer life.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button