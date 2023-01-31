Bartow soccer upsets Lake Gibson in district semifinals

For the first time in Richard Saunders coaching tenure, his Bartow Yellow Jacket boys’ soccer team won a Class 6A, District 6 semifinal game by way of penalty kicks.

Following a double overtime and a double penalty kick game, the Yellow Jackets pulled it out after goalkeeper Gideon Campbell blocked a Lake Gibson Sebastian Martinez Guadarrama penalty kick. Bartow’s Tristian Fabilia scored the previous penalty kick, helping the Yellow Jackets outlast the Braves 1-0 in penalty kicks. The regulation score was 1-1.

With the win in double penalty kicks, No. 4 seed Bartow will take on No. 2 seed George Jenkins 7 pm Thursday at George Jenkins High School.

