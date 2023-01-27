Bartow shuts out Kathleen in the soccer quarterfinals

Bartow shuts out Kathleen in the soccer quarterfinals

BARTOW ― There was just too much Bartow Yellow Jacket Talent and defense for the Kathleen Red Devils Thursday night at Bartow Memorial Stadium in the Class 6A District 6 quarterfinals.

Well. 4 seed Bartow (6-4-1) trounced No. 5 seed Kathleen (3-10) by a score of 8-0 with more than eight minutes remaining due to a blowout rule. The Yellow Jackets will now take on the No. 1 seed Monday at Lake Gibson (12-5), who had a bye. Lake Gibson is also the same team that eliminated Bartow last year in the playoffs.

Goal scorers included Luis Perez-Duarte, Chance Campbell, Kevin Rivera-Franco, Nathan Saint Simon, Seth Adkins, Joseangel Morales and Sebastian Brock, who had two goals.

It was a Spectacular win for Bartow in the Playoffs in the first round of districts. But normally Bartow has a first-round bye, which this year is held by Lake Gibson. Still, Bartow head Coach Richard Saunders was impressed by the shutout.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button