Barton’s Friends of Visual Arts Welcomes CAM Exhibitions Curator Liz Hull to Speak on November 15

WILSON, NC — November 3, 2022 — The Barton Art Galleries at Barton College is excited to host the Friends of Visual Arts Fall Lecture featuring Liz Hull, Exhibitions Curator at CAM (Contemporary Art Museum) in Raleigh. The event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6 pm, in the Barton Art Galleries in the Case Art Building on campus.

This event is open to the public at no charge, and the community is invited to attend. For additional information, please contact the Barton Art Galleries at [email protected] or call 252-399-6476.

About the Speaker —

A native of Tarboro, Hull graduated from Hollins University in 2003, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art History. She moved to New York to start a career in the fine arts, first working at Sotheby’s Auction House in Manhattan in the Egyptian and Western Asiatic Antiquities Department and later working as a Personal and Studio Assistant for Jeff Koons, the contemporary painter and sculptor. Hull worked with Koons during his exhibition at the Château de Versailles, which was the inaugural exhibition of a contemporary artist’s work in the palace’s history. She also oversaw Koons’ first major retrospective at the MCA Chicago, as well as exhibitions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Neue National Gallery in Berlin; and the Serpentine Gallery in London.

After eight years in New York, Hull moved to Los Angeles to become an Artist Liaison and Art Fair Coordinator at Blum & Poe in Culver City. In that role, she curated and orchestrated the build-out of art fair booths both internationally – Art Basel in Basel, Switzerland/Hong Kong; Frieze & Frieze Masters, London; FIAC, Paris – and nationally – Art Basel, Miami Beach; ADAA New York; Frieze, New York.

While working at Blum & Poe, Hull met an art consultant, Kimberly Chang, for whom she began working. This job took Hull to Ibiza, Spain, to assist in the establishment of Art Projects Ibiza and Lune Rouge Ibiza, the former being a gallery with rotating exhibitions, and the latter being an art foundation.

She returned to North Carolina in 2016 with the intention of staying a few months but has remained here ever since. Hull’s decade-long passion of creating experiential scent installations launched in spring 2017 with her own exhibition at LUMP Gallery in Raleigh.

