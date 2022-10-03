Bartlesville Radio » News » Bartlesville Begins Basketball Practice

Saturday marked the official start of another sports season in the state of Oklahoma.

High school basketball practice started throughout the state on October 1.

At Bartlesville High, about 13 guys practiced in the old Phillip’s Gymnasium for just over two hours on Saturday morning. BHS will return three starters off a team that went 12-11 a season ago.

Head Coach Clent Stewart is entering his ninth season with the Bruins.

They details what happened on Day No. 1.

The three starters back are Dayton McCall, Aadi Ayyappan and David Castillo. Castillo enters his junior campaign with more attention than ever. OU and Oklahoma State’s head coaches have been to Bartlesville to recruit him, along with the head man from K-State and KU head Coach Bill Self, who is coming off a national championship.

Castillo says he is ready to get the real season started.

BHS will again begin the season with an out-of-state tournament. Bartlesville will be in the Dunville, Texas Thanksgiving Hoopsfest over the Thanksgiving weekend.

This is the second straight year Bartlesville has accepted the invitation to the event, which has some of the top players and teams in the country.