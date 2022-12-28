Bartlesville High Lady Bruin soccer player inks with SNU

Bartlesville High Lady Bruin soccer player inks with SNU

Fire embodied — Slashing all around the field of competition to give her team a scorching edge in fierce alternating flow of soccer action.

That visualization could describe the hustling impact Jessica Carithers has had on her teams, including Bartlesville High.

Her talented and pugnacious persistence haven’t gone unnoticed by college coaches.

Carithers recently signed a letter of intent to attend Southern Nazarene University and join the Women’s soccer team.

“What really drew me … was the culture and the Coach being really invested in me,” said Carithers, who will be a senior on next spring’s Bartlesville High squad. “I enjoy everything about the game and how it pushes me to be a better person on and off the field.”

Carithers looks forward to savoring the college soccer experience with Lady Bruin teammate Millie Butler, who also has inked with Southern Nazarene.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button