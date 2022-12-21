Bartlesville High girls’ soccer player set to compete for SNU

Playing sports does not define who Millie Butler is.

Her soccer skills and competitive stirrings are only extensions of her character and desire to excel in life’s pursuits.

She’ll have an opportunity in both areas as a soccer player at Southern Nazarene University, starting the next school year.

“I was raised having a lot of the same morals and values ​​that SNU has provided for their students for many years,” Butler said. “This will benefit me both on and off the field.”

She wants to be a credit to SNU — with whom she’s signed a letter of intent — in both the academic and soccer areas.

“I love that the game of soccer is creative,” Butler said. “Each player has to make individual decisions that affect the team as a whole. … Every game brings a new challenge that you have to quickly evaluate and overcome.”

