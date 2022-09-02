Bartlesville High basketball player ranked high on ESPN prep list

ESPN has its eye on Bartlesville.

Specifically, the all-seeing TV network has included Bartlesville High junior-to-be basketball intense Talent David Castillo.

During its recent high school player rankings, ESPN listed Castillo at No. 8 in the Top 60 prep basketball products in the Class of 2024.

Castillo also was the highest-ranked point guard — and one of three guards — in the class.

In fact, Castillo was the only Oklahoma athlete in the Top 60.

Castillo — who has plenty of college offers to sift through to find the most compatible fit — has started every varsity game for the Bruins since the start of his freshman year. He is averaging around 25 points per game in 44 games.

His resume away from the high school court also is eye-rising noteworthy.

