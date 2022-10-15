Barstool Sportsbook Promo Gets $150 for 150 Yards

Sunday’s string of twelve NFL matchups unveils a new one Barstool Sportsbook promotion — ACTNEWS150 gets new users $150 in free bets when 150 total yards are eclipsed in any NFL game waged on.

This is exclusive to NFL games, but it’s a much better offer than the $1,000 risk-free bet, so be sure to claim it instead.

Here’s how it works.

Bet $20 or more on any NFL game.

Get $150 in free bets if there’s at least 150 total yards.

It must be a single bet — no parlays, no live bets, no cash outs.

It can be on any-sized line — +200, -130, -600, etc.

We’ll explain more below.

If you want to get the $1,000 risk-free bet on Saturday, you can use promo code ACTNEWS1000.

How does the Barstool sign-up offer work?

First, if you’re new to sports betting, give our 12 tips for beginners and guide to reading American odds a read before placing bets.

Also, when using promo bets, always look for plus-money wagers. Despite the higher risk of losing, you’ll be getting more expected value over time.

Here’s how to claim Barstool’s offer in the most efficient way possible.

Bet $20 on any NFL game

To claim the free bets, you’ll need to bet $20 on any NFL game.

If you’d like to have your free bets available for the later window, place this bet on a game from the 1 pm selection.

OK, suppose you deposit $20 and bet on Saints Moneyline to beat the Bengals. These odds are priced at +122.

It’s a play our experts Suggested in Week 6 Upsets to Target:

The Bengals are certainly capable of big plays with WR Ja’Marr Chase, but so far their offense has not been clicking. RB Joe Mixon is averaging only 3.1 yards per carry, yet Cincinnati continues to be run-heavy on early Downs despite that inefficiency. WR Tee Higgins has battled injuries, and even though he was active last week on a limited snap count, he saw zero targets.

Saints QB Jameis Winston returned to practice on Wednesday after two weeks off, but the big variable here is the New Orleans wide receiver situation. Chris Olave is in concussion protocol after hitting the back of his head on a touchdown catch Sunday. Veterans Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry missed the last game, but could return this week. If they get good news regarding any of those receivers, the Saints could be a live home dog in this matchup.

If the Saints win: You’ll profit $24.40 and keep your original $20. Plus, as long as there’s 150 yards (which is a given), you’ll also get $150 in free bets. You’ll now have $194.40 in your account after a deposit of just $20.

If the Bengals win: It’s a win-win. You’ll have $150 worth of bonus cash in your account.

Use Your Free Bets to Win & Collect Profits

Barstool is unique because if your bet hits, your bonus cash turns into real cash along with your profits. Most books don’t let you keep the bonus cash, too.

I’ve listed a few Picks from the late window you can consider using your bonus cash on. This is if you’d like to break up your bonus cash into $50 increments.

So betting $50 on a line of +130 will give you $65 in profit, and you keep the $50 for $115 total.

Bet Line Profit Seahawks ML (W) +120 $60 Rams -11.5 (W) +110 $55 Cowboys +3.5 (L) +138 $0 Total $115

So, if those two of the three bets were to hit, you’d profit $115 and keep the $50 bonus cash from two of the bets. You’d have a total of $215.

How to Sign Up

