Barstool promo code Locks down $1K risk-free bet for NFL Sunday Week 4

Bet with our Barstool promo code for an advantage on your first NFL wager. Check out odds for NFL Week 4 games and use other bonuses on Barstool Sportsbook.

When you use the Barstool promo code AMNY1000, you can place your first bet up to $1,000. This wager has insurance protection, so you’ll get a free bet back if it loses.

Barstool Sportsbook offers more bonuses and a Rewards program. Big Cat has Locks on NFL games on Sunday, and you can get a bonus or boost for Backing the wagers.

Click here to use AMNY1000 for a first bet up to $1,000. The new player bonus will refund your first wager if it loses.

Barstool Promo Code for NFL Games on Sunday

You can place your first wager on any NFL game on Sunday, such as the Bills vs. Ravens. This game has the highest total of the week at 51. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson now have the best odds to win MVP this season.

Other games on Sunday include the Titans vs. Colts, Chargers vs. Texans, Patriots vs. Packers, and Broncos vs. Raiders. The Sunday night Matchup is between the Chiefs and Buccaneers.

You can place the following parlay on Sunday to back Big Cat: Colts -2.5 vs. Titans, Commanders +3.5 vs. Cowboys), and Packers -10.5 vs. Patriots. Losing bets will get a $5 bonus for every winning leg of the parlay.

The following parlay was boosted from +275 to +350: Over 47.5 total points in the Browns vs. Falcons game, Packers to win against the Patriots, Broncos +8.5 vs. Raiders, and Buccaneers +7.5 vs. Chiefs (Boosted From +275 ) (10/2)

How to Register with the Barstool Promo Code

It’s easy to start betting on the Barstool Sportsbook app. Follow our guide to sign up for an account with our promo code for the best new customer bonus.

Click here to register with AMNY1000 as the Barstool promo code. Download the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android. On the cashier page, deposit at least the amount you want to bet for your first wager, which can be as much as $1,000. Place your first bet.

If the bet wins, then you are off to an excellent start. But if it loses, you can make another bet of the same amount on Barstool Sportsbook. This promo gives you the chance to be a little more and take a chance, knowing that a free bet refund is available.

Monday Night Football Lines & Odds

On Monday night, the 49ers (-122) will try to bounce back against the Rams (+102), who have been playing much better since the opener against the Bills. The spread is set at 49ers -1.5. This will be the second start for Jimmy Garoppolo, who replaced Trey Lance after his injury. Using Barstool Sportsbook, you can also bet on player props for the key Offensive players and live bet on the game as you watch it on TV.

Make your first bet up to $1,000 after using AMNY1000 as the Barstool promo code right here. Losing bets will be refunded with a free bet of the same amount.