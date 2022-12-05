Barsness selected Honorable mention in All-Area volleyball

Pictured above are the major award winners for the Minnewaska volleyball team for 2022, Dreya Barsness (left), Addy Kath, Avery Fier, Haley Shea and Haillie Schulz.

The West Central Tribune of Willmar recently announced its All-Area volleyball team for 2022.

The seven-person All-Area first team includes players from BBE, MACCRAY, Montevideo, Paynesville, Willmar and Yellow Medicine East.

Six of the All-Area members are Seniors with five of them set to go on to play college volleyball.

Four were also named to the 2021 All-Area volleyball team and three earned All-State honors this fall.

Earning placement on the All-Area first team for 2022 were YME senior middle hitter Ruby Bones, Willmar eighth-grade setter Ellery DeBoer, Montevideo senior middle hitter Avery Koenen, BBE senior outside hitter Ava Mueller, Willmar senior outside hitter Sydney Schnichels, Paynesville senior outside hitter Kyleigh Tangen and MACCRAY senior outside hitter/setter Sydney Thein.

Thein, Tangen, Schnichels and Koenen were also all named to the All-Area volleyball team in 2021.

Earning placement on the All-Area Honorable mention team were 10 players, including Minnewaska Ara junior outside hitter Dreya Barsness, who had 339 kills, 280 digs, 40 service aces, 31 set assists and seven ace-blocks for the Lakers this season while earning All-WCC honors.

Also earning placement on the All-Area Honorable mention team were BBE junior Brooklyn Fischer, Paynesville junior Emma Flanders, Litchfield senior Olivia Holmgren, RCW junior Rachel Jakel, MACCRAY freshman Brielle Janssen, Benson senior Libby McGeary, NLS senior Ellary Peterson, BOLD sophomore Layla Pfarr and BOLD senior Mari Ryberg.

