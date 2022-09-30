Barry men’s golf is new No. 1
Three teams received more first-place votes, but Barry men’s golf is the new No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll.
Barry got the most overall votes and was able to flip spots with the previous No. 1 team, Lee, to take over the top spot.
Barry got two first-place votes but Lee received six. In the No. 3 spot is West Florida, which got five first-place votes, also more than Barry. North Georgia is No. 4 and Georgia Southwestern is No. 5.
Oklahoma Christian is No. 6 and in the No. 7 spot is Anderson (SC), which collected the remaining three first-place votes, also more than Barry. Anderson wasn’t ranked in the previous poll.
Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches’ Poll – September 30
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Barry (2)
|413
|2
|2
|Lee (6)
|396
|1
|3
|West Florida (5)
|363
|7
|4
|Georgia (1)
|340
|6
|5
|Georgia Southwestern
|305
|5
|6
|Oklahoma Christian
|295
|3
|7
|Anderson (SC) (3)
|260
|NO
|8
|Nova Southeastern
|238
|15
|9
|Lincoln Memorial
|222
|4
|10
|Limestone
|221
|8
|11
|Colorado State Pueblo
|194
|14
|12
|Henderson State
|192
|NO
|13
|Missouri–St.Louis
|182
|19
|14
|Carson-Newman
|172
|11
|15
|Clayton State
|162
|NO
|16
|Landers
|153
|16
|17
|Grand Valley State
|148
|24
|18
|Florida Southern
|140
|12
|19
|South Carolina-Aiken
|120
|9
|T-20
|Central Missouri
|112
|10
|T-20
|Saint Leo
|112
|18
|22
|Arkansas Tech
|97
|13
|23
|Lynn
|87
|NO
|24
|Findlay
|86
|NO
|25
|Sonoma State
|81
|NO
|Others receiving votes: Western New Mexico (77); Columbus State (66); Washburn (63); Western Washington (56); Harding (54); Barton (52); Indianapolis (38); Tampa (28); Wayne State (MI) (26); Erskine (25); Gannon (24); Northeastern State (20); Colorado Christian (20); Cal State-Monterey Bay (19); Rogers State (18); Central Oklahoma (18); Tusculum (18); Simon Fraser (17); Newberry (17); Midwestern State (16); St. Mary’s (TX) (15); West Georgia (15); Lenoir Rhyne (14); Cal State-San Marcos (14); McKendree (14); Missouri S&T (13); Flagler (12); Winona State (12); Cameron (10); Belmont Abbey (10); Holy Names (5); Rollins (4); Cal State-East Bay (3); Davis & Elkins (2); Valdosta State (2); Southern Nazarene (2); Tiffin (2); Colorado Mesa (1).
