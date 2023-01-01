Barry Lane, former Ryder Cup player and Scottish Open winner, dies aged 62 | Golf

Barry Lane, the former Ryder Cup player, has died at the age of 62. Lane, a five-time European Tour Winner and eight-time Legends Tour winner, made 693 starts on the European Tour and is fourth on the all-time appearance list

He was a member of Bernard Gallacher’s Ryder Cup team that was beaten 15-13 by the United States at the Belfry in 1993. In 1988, he beat a strong field including Sandy Lyle, that year’s Masters champion, to the Scottish Open title.

Lane was in Mauritius in December for the 2022 Legends Tour’s season-ending MCB Tour Championship, where he presented the Renamed Barry Lane Rookie of the Year Trophy to Brazil’s Adilson Da Silva.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barry Lane. To have seen such a level of success across both the European Tour and the now Legends Tour shows his dedication to the game of golf and he was a much-loved figure on both tours,” said the European Tour’s group chief executive, Keith Pelley. “The renaming of the Legends Tour’s Rookie of the Year Trophy in his honor is a fitting tribute, and I’m delighted he had the opportunity to present it in December.”

Ryan Howsam, chairman of the Legends Tour, added: “This is a very sad day for everyone at the Legends Tour. I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with Barry and [his wife] Camilla over the last few years as Barry played Legends Tour events with Camilla often by his side as caddy, winning eight Legends Tour titles, most recently the Senior Italian Open and the MCB Tour Championship in Madagascar, both in 2019.”