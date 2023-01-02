Barry Lane, 5-time European Tour golf champion, dead at 62 – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio

Golfer Barry Lane, a five-time winner on the European Tour and a former Ryder Cup member, has died, the Legends Tour announced Sunday. He was 62.

Lane, who won eight times on the Legends Tour, made 693 starts on the European Tour (now known as the DP World Tour), The Guardian reported.

They won the Scottish Open in 1988 by three strokes at Gleneagles, according to the BBC. His other victories on the European Tour include the 1992 German Masters, the 1993 European Masters, the 1994 Turespana Open de Baleares and the 2004 British Masters, the news outlet reported.

Lane was a member of Bernard Gallacher’s Ryder Cup team that lost 15-13 to the US Squad at the Belfry in 1993.

Lane won the Inaugural Andersen Consulting World Championship of Golf in 1995, the Legends Tour said.

He also represented England four times at the Dunhill Cup and twice at the World Cup, tour officials said.

Lane was in Mauritius in December for the 2022 Legends Tour’s season-ending MCB Tour Championship, according to The Guardian. They presented the Renamed Barry Lane Rookie of the Year Trophy to Brazil golfer Adilson Da Silva.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barry Lane. To have seen such a level of success across both the European Tour and the now Legends Tour shows his dedication to the game of golf and he was a much-loved figure on both tours,” Keith Pelley, the European Tour’s CEO, said in a statement. “The renaming of the Legends Tour’s Rookie of the Year Trophy in his Honor is a fitting tribute, and I’m delighted he had the opportunity to present it in December.”

“This is a very sad day for everyone at the Legends Tour,” Ryan Howsam, chairman of the Legends Tour, said in a statement.

