Barrows: 49ers’ Jordan Willis can fetch comp pick, but seems more valuable than that

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Has Jordan Willis bulked up?

The 49ers defensive end definitely seems bigger this season, but that might be an optical illusion. After all, he’s been wearing new digits, No. 75, across his back and chest in 2022.

Willis calls it an Offensive lineman’s number — he wore 75 at Kansas State and with his first NFL team, the Bengals — and agrees the number combination tends to broaden the person wearing it more so than the No. 94 they wore last season.

But it’s also true that he’s added mass. Last year, he was in the mid-260-pound range. When he stepped on the scale Wednesday morning, he weighed 275 pounds.

“I’m 27 now,” he said in front of his locker this week. “I think my body’s just matured to where it can handle that weight.”

And he’s been throwing that weight around well over the last two months, perhaps the best stretch of his career. Willis was one of the defensive standouts last week against the Commanders, a game in which the 49ers were short on defensive ends. He finished with two tackles, three quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery. At the end of the first quarter, he had a tackle for a 4-yard loss, a sack of quarterback Taylor Heinicke — it was wiped out by a defensive holding penalty — and a tackle for no gain, all in a span of six snaps .

It was reminiscent of his Week 10 outing against the Chargers — the 49ers were also thin on defensive ends that day because Samson Ebukam missed that game — in which he had four tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits.

“He’s not just a rotational guy, just there to eat reps,” defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. “He steps in and he affects the game, he makes plays for us, game-changing plays.”

Said Nick Bosa, whose Locker is next to Bosa’s: “I think he’s an extremely important defensive end on our team.”

The 49ers acquired Willis in 2020 in a modest trade. The Jets sent him and a seventh-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for a sixth-rounder. Now it seems like he might join the list of defensive linemen who’ve arrived with little fanfare, thrived in position Coach Kris Kocurek’s system and whom the 49ers then parlayed into compensatory picks when they hit free agency.

For example, they got an extra sixth-round pick for Kerry Hyder Jr. in 2022 and could get an extra sixth-rounder in April for Arden Key, whom the Jaguars added in the most recent free-agent cycle.

Or should Willis be more than comp-pick calculus?

The 49ers are obviously set at one of their defensive end spots. Bosa is closing in on both the franchise record for sacks in a season as well as the award for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The other defensive end spot is murky.

The team’s current starter, Ebukam, is scheduled to become a free agent. So are Willis, Charles Omenihu, Hyder and practice squadder Kemoko Turay. Second-round pick Drake Jackson certainly is a candidate. But he was a healthy scratch last week, an indication he needs to take a big leap between his first and second years before the 49ers see him in a starting role.

Willis, meanwhile, appears to have turned a corner in his career.

He was known as an Athletic freak when he was at Kansas State, where he had 11 1/2 sacks as a senior, and the Bengals took him in the third round in 2017. But Cincinnati didn’t take advantage of his elite speed and quickness. Instead, they bulked him up to 280 pounds and asked him to be a run stuffer. He was cut two years later and picked up by the Jets, who hardly used him at all. That’s why they traded him to San Francisco where Kocurek was intrigued by his burst off the line of scrimmage.

Willis got off to a staggered start here, too. He was suspended for the first six games of the 2021 season after violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He spent the first half of this season on injured reserve after having a clean-up procedure on his knee.

That surgery, however, has been part of his ascent. He said it was an issue that dated back to his final season at Kansas State and that he feels as fast as ever. The fact that he’s part of the 49ers’ kickoff coverage team — he’s the biggest player on that unit and came away with a half tackle against the Commanders — underscores that.

“I had played literally six years with that injury,” he said. “(The surgery) definitely benefited me coming back because I’m playing faster than I’ve ever played. I’m more confident in my body and I just feel good.”

Among 49ers fans, Willis is best known for his blocked punt late in the fourth quarter of last season’s Divisional round game in snowy Green Bay. Willis drove the Packers’ long snapper backward eight yards, then stretched his left hand to deflect the ball, which was retrieved by Talanoa Hufanga and taken in for a touchdown that tied the game.

Less prominent was his work against Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth and the Cowboys’ Tyron Smith in the weeks before the Packers game. Willis had been reliant on his speed for most of his career. As the 2021 season wound down, he began adding a power element, which, in conjunction with his athleticism, started producing more consistent results.

“I think I made the mistake that a lot of young players make,” he said. “They think that they’re gonna come into the NFL and just use their speed. But none of the Offensive linemen respect speed if you can’t power rush. That’s kind of what I’ve learned: If you can power a guy, then your other moves — your other speed and finesse moves — will open up for you.”

Willis said he took that knowledge into the offseason and trained accordingly. It’s not the reason he’s up to 275 pounds. But having some extra bulk doesn’t hurt.

“It may help with being up close and personal with Offensive linemen,” he said. “But figuring out the Angles to use with the speed and the get-off is really what’s helped me this season. That and having a healthy knee.”

(Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images)