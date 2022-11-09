Barron Collier volleyball one win from state championship

NAPLES, Fla. — If you step inside the Barron Collier gym, you see state championship banners from baseball, girls’ basketball, softball, and others. But missing is one for the volleyball team.

In recent years the team has made the state semifinals for most of the last decade. Playing into November is nothing new for the Cougars.

“We’ve been in the final four for my five years we’ve been in four of them.” Cougars head Coach Yamil Del Valle said.

This year they finally broke through to the state championship game for the first time since 2017, with their only remaining goal to make history and join all those other banners hanging in the gym.

“We have been pushing them, and they know how far we can go, and they’re ready for more,” Coach Del Valle said.

The Cougars have made it here with a wave of momentum. They currently have a perfect postseason going and have not even dropped one set in six playoff matches.

“As we get farther and farther into the playoffs, we are all a lot more focused and seeing our goal and seeing how close we are, we don’t want to give anything up to anyone,” Barron Collier senior outside hitter Scarlett Martz said .

A flip switched within the team following Hurricane Ian and has remained Flipped ever since.

The Cougars had to cancel seven games due to the hurricane, which would have hurt most teams, but not the Cougars.

“I think we were all missing playing so much, but that little break helped us gain like they want to succeed and want to play again,” Barron Collier senior outside hitter Keira Kruk said.

A fire that has continued to burn and has the team one win from doing some redecorating in the Cougar Den.

“I always practice and see all of the state banners up there, and I say I want that to be me, I want to be up there,” Martz said.

“I think that is what we all want right now is to make history for this team and this program and the school and everything. I think we are all just really eager to play this game on Saturday,” Kruk said.

The Cougars will get their shot at history against Jensen Beach on the road on Saturday.