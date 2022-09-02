barrioPOP exhibit comes to Laredo Center for the Arts
It’s Friday, Sept. 2, the Laredo Center for the Arts kicked off a new exhibit with an opening reception. Residents will have the opportunity to experience the contemporary work of Brownsville native and self-taught artist Cande Aguilar,
“barrioPOP is an amalgamation sprung by characters, colors and street phenomena,” Aguilar wrote in the book ‘barrioPOP.’ “That is my life immersed in popular border town culture; expressed through multimedia such as painting, image transfer, collage, photography, assemblage, digital collage, video and music.”