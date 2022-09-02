barrioPOP exhibit comes to Laredo Center for the Arts

It’s Friday, Sept. 2, the Laredo Center for the Arts kicked off a new exhibit with an opening reception. Residents will have the opportunity to experience the contemporary work of Brownsville native and self-taught artist Cande Aguilar,

“barrioPOP is an amalgamation sprung by characters, colors and street phenomena,” Aguilar wrote in the book ‘barrioPOP.’ “That is my life immersed in popular border town culture; expressed through multimedia such as painting, image transfer, collage, photography, assemblage, digital collage, video and music.”

Alongside the exhibit, Aguilar will also host an artist talk on Saturday from 4-5 pm at the center. Local artists, art lovers and those looking for a fun Saturday experience will have a chance to hear more about his art that has been exhibited throughout the nation, including at the San Antonio Guadalupe Arts and Cultural Center and Riverside, California’s Cheech Center.

According to the LCA, Aguilar has his own art style named barrioPOP that merges indigenous humor, challenges, sights and sounds of Barrio life with pop culture. Work shown sees numerous calls to beloved characters such as Snoopy, Velma and more on a visual collage of real-world landscapes, such as a worn building wall Tagged with graffiti.

“Beyond the jaunty imagery, there is a Gravity and poignancy to these paintings … beyond border culture to the human struggle which informs much of the work,” the LCA states. “The style mixes abstraction with image transfers, local items and the colors and shapes to form a visual collage.”

Aside from self-taught artist, Aguilar is stated to be an awarded musician, with his musical talent gracing the Casa Blanca Ballroom alongside Gilberto Perez. This experience ultimately inspired him to title the exhibit, “barrioPOP, En Vivo y A Todo Color Laredo.”

The new exhibit continues the efforts and contributions made by the LCA to showcase the art talent of locals and Latino artists.

In June, Gil Rocha curated the “The Border is a Weapon” exhibit that showcased seven artists including Jose Villalobos, Martiza Buatizta, Ruben Luna, Angel Cabrales, Juan De Dio Mora, barrioPOP and Daniela Cavazos Madrigal.

According to Rocha, the art on display will have a variety of tones — some more humorous than others — but all with the artists’ depictions of the serious issues at the borders, both seen and unseen. As an example, used in both literary and visual arts, the wrong side of the tracks is often a border, not separating two countries but separating the poor and the wealthy, the Tainted and anointed, etc.

“This exhibition of visual art tries to take control of our own voice to clarify what is professed in the north of the United States about us. Our intention is to show things as they are and dismantle ‘The Weapon,'” Rocha said. “Things are not entirely admirable, but the country’s problems are not ours or those of the immigrants. The problem arises because of the founding of the country developed in injustices. In order to understand each other, Let’s listen to each other without prejudices.”