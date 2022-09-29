Barrick Museum of Art Hosts Open Call for Artists

Land art plays a unique role in Nevada’s artistic heritage. The Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art is hosting an open call for five to 10 artists who will be chosen to produce work that responds to five historic Nevadan land art sites associated with artworks by Walter De Maria, Jean Tinguely, and Michael Heizer.

The new pieces will be included in a group exhibition titled Modern Desert Markings, which is scheduled to take place at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art from March 14 through July 8th, 2023. All media are welcome, and artists at all stages of their careers are invited to apply. The selected artists will receive an honorarium for their work.

Please send:

Statement of interest

One-page artist’s CV and/or Biography

Examples of five previous works

Information on proposed work (The final work cannot exceed 70” hx 80” w. This includes individual components of three-dimensional works.)

All application materials should be submitted in PDF format, in a single email, to [email protected] no later than 11:59 pm PST Oct. 22, 2022.

All of the chosen artists will be required to arrange their own transport to Las Vegas in November/December 2022 to join a field trip to at least one of the five Land Art sites with the curators. The sites are:

Walter De Maria, Las Vegas Piece, 1969 (Desert Valley, NE of Las Vegas)

Michael Heizer, Rift 1 (of the Nine Nevada Depressions), 1968 (Jean Dry Lake, S of Las Vegas)

Michael Heizer, Double Negative, 1969 (Mormon Mesa, NE of Las Vegas)

Michael Heizer, Circular Surface Planar Displacement Drawing, 1970 (Jean Dry Lake, S of Las Vegas)

Jean Tinguely, Study for an End of the World No.2, 1962 (Jean Dry Lake, S of Las Vegas)

See this link for more information about the location of the sites.

Modern Desert Markings is supported in part by the Nevada Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Nevadans for Cultural Preservation.