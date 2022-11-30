Barrett named to SEC Volleyball Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn Volleyball received another piece of good news before shipping out to Omaha for the NCAA Tournament. Junior setter Jackie Barrett has been named to the SEC Volleyball Community Service Team the league announced Wednesday.

The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 21 league-sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

Along with the Auburn Student Athletic Advisory Council, Barrett ventured to Birmingham to work with Habitat for Humanity. There, she and other Tigers spent more than 24 hours building a house. Over the course of this semester, Barrett has also assisted in making blankets with other SAAC members to donate to the Ronald McDonald House.

She has also led the charge in a separate black donation for local Children and Veterans hospitals. Barrett was also pivotal in organizing the SAAC campus food drive and has scheduled more food drives for HDFS to fight food insecurity.

Accompanied by her fellow teammates, she volunteered time to teach girls the basics of Volleyball in Columbus, Georgia, has participated in multiple Car Hops, welcoming elementary school kids to calls and has taken the time to read to several different elementary schools.

In total, Barrett has devoted over 75 hours of community service hours this semester alone. She was named to the 2021 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll and the 2020-21 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.